Lerner And Rowe Gives Back 2019 Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Wishes in Bloom Ball Sponsorship Announcement

March 30, is the date of 2019 Make-A-Wish Arizona’s Wishes in Bloom ball. Lerner & Rowe Gives Back hopes that by joining others, 450 wishes will be granted.

It is our hope that by joining others, our combined show of support will help Make-A-Wish Arizona reach their goal to grant 450 wishes for critically ill children.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015 the law offices of Lerner and Rowe have supported Make-A-Wish Arizona through their non-profit Lerner and Rowe Gives Back (LRGB). This year, that support takes shape in the form of a sponsorship for the Wishes in Bloom benefit ball to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.100% of every dollar raised from sponsorships like LRGB, the silent and live auctions, one-time donations, or multi-year pledges goes towards granting wishes for critically ill children. This year’s goal is to raise enough funds to fulfill 450 wishes.

“Year-after-year our outreach team is committed to helping make a difference in the lives of others. Make-A-Wish Arizona shares that devotion daily as the organization works towards fulfilling the wishes of every eligible child in the state. It is our hope that by joining others, our combined show of support will help the organization reach their goal to grant 450 wishes,” said Lerner and Rowe Gives Back founder, Kevin Rowe.

In an effort to help Make-A-Wish Arizona reach their 2019 Wish Ball goal, Lerner and Rowe encourages others to give back by purchasing a ticket to attend and/or make a donation. Please contact Anne Carman at acarman@arizona.wish.org for ticket information and to learn even more about this meaningful event.

