Logic20/20 Heads into 2019 with Notable New Talent

New additions to Logic20/20's team plan to make an impact in 2019 and beyond.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, announced they are expanding their current offerings and are headed into 2019 with distinguished new hires. Industry experts Nicholas Kelly Joe Lyons , and Lionel Bodin have joined the team in the second half of 2018 and look forward to making an impact in 2019 and beyond.Nicholas Kelly has been hired as the Director of Visual Analytics for Logic20/20 and will oversee all dashboard, BI portal and data visualization initiatives. Nick has built a career on gaining business insight from data and has over 15 years of international experience spanning management consulting, analytics and software development, deployment, adoption, and user experience.Nick has implemented analytics projects and strategies for a number of Fortune 100 companies in multiple industries including finance, human capital, supply chain and healthcare. He is a hands-on leader in analytics with a passion for building user-centric analytics capabilities that align with business strategy and produces insight.He also speaks regularly at international conferences and has personally trained over 500 management consultants in data visualization and analytics best practices. Currently he is educating audiences on “Dashboard Design for Everyone: Aligning Analytics for Actionable Insight” at Transforming Data with Intelligence (TDWI) events across the nation; you can find conference dates for Nick’s speaking events at https://tdwi.org/events/upcoming Joe Lyons has been hired as the Senior Director of North America, and will oversee the initiatives of the Pre-sales and Sales departments, as well as catalyze Logic20/20’s expansion projects nationwide. He has an established record as a business development leader in building and delivering global solutions that enable business outcomes through the responsible use of technology.Joe brings to the team over 24 years of experience in technology sales, leadership, and business development. He has a proven track record of success in leading billion-dollar and multi-million-dollar operations and a background in managing complex, large-scale programs.“We are thrilled to have Joe join our growing team,” said Travis Jones, Sr. Vice President of North America. “With his extensive background in technology, he has already made impressive contributions to our company, and the overall success of our customers.”Lionel Bodin has been hired to the role of Director of Digital Transformation to help clients scale their companies with useful technology and expert industry insight. Over the course of his career, Lionel has earned a reputation as a Subject Matter Expert in enterprise platforms, sales channel functions, expert launch of features that reduce cost, and turning around underperforming projects.For many years, in Europe and the United States, Lionel has been an Engagement Leader, managing highly complex, multifaceted digital programs dealing with CRM systems, Cloud implementations, Business Intelligence, major migrations, and multi-vendor context. He has deep knowledge of the systems development life cycle, and excels at establishing strategy and approach, preparing roadmaps and clarifying how the program will be delivered.Lionel will be a major contributor to the customer experience projects at Logic20/20, especially when it comes to implementing Apple Business Chat functionality. His expertise will allow companies to smoothly and efficiently roll out the technology and provide a top-notch customer experience.About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle, WA. Our consulting teams apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions for even the most intricate challenges. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Leadership & Execution, and Managed Services. Learn more: www.logic2020.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.