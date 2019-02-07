Relationship Struggles, Status, and Survival Skills: Supportiv Publishes Article Collection in Time for Valentine’s Day

Single, Dating, or Partnered Up: How to Address Conflict, Loneliness, or Long Distance in Relationships

Struggles exist at every point on the relationship spectrum, and there are emotional challenges wherever people come together.” — Helena Plater-Zyberk

BERKELEY, CA, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support on any life struggle, unveils its Relationship struggles article series, catering to relationship issues across the spectrum, just in time for Valentine’s Day.Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder, explains why Valentine’s Day can be an impetus for examining relationship health: “Struggles exist at every point on the relationship spectrum, and there are emotional challenges wherever people come together. Whether you’re single, dating, or partnered up, the flurry of activity around Valentine’s Day creates opportunities for negative feelings of comparison, jealousy, and shame. We, at Supportiv, want everyone to know that there’s joy even in the single life, hardship even in love, and solutions to all the relationship problems in between. By sharing our own experiences, we can see there’s no reason to feel like others have it better.”Specific relationship challenges addressed by the newest article collection include:- Common Relationship Issues and How to Handle Them- Get on the Same Level: Communicating With Your Partner- Spending Valentine’s Day Alone- How to Cope with Jealousy- Deciding If You Actually Like Your Date- Budding Relationships: Smoothly Incorporating Someone New- Identifying Emotional Abuse in Romantic Relationships- How and When to Forgive Your Partner- Long Distance Relationships: A Survival Guide- How to Broach Difficult Conversations in a Relationship- Meeting Your SO’s Family“The greatest satisfaction in life comes from moving forward with others, through the difficult moments. I hope this set of articles will help our users move through challenges, either with their partners, by the sides of friends, or as their own guides with the perspective of a non-judgemental community, like Supportiv,” expresses Pouria Mojabi, who prides himself on creating tools to facilitate human connection, especially for people who might feel especially isolated, like singles on Valentine’s Day.Find topics that speak to your personal experience at supportiv.com/relationships, with new content and new peers to connect with on each visit.Supportiv has already helped over 55,000 users feel less stressed, lonely, angry, sad, anxious, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and service recommendations. It is available on the App Store , on Google Play , and via www.supportiv.com



