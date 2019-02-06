Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation Measures Oxygen Saturation While Exercising

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional athletes, coaches, personal trainers, and amateur athletes have always wondered what is the best way to measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate and perfusion index levels while exercising. Pulse oximeters currently in the market allow athletes to take these measurements, but they are bulky, only work on the finger, and require the complete interruption of the physical activity for the measurements to be taken. Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation for iOS devices is the only pulse oximeter that allows athletes and sports enthusiasts to measure SpO2, PR, and PI in real-time, continuously, while exercising. Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation is small and lightweight, works uninterruptedly for 24 hours, and can be placed not only on the finger but also on the forehead or behind the ear, keeping hands completely free. Athletes can expand their fitness levels by tracking their SpO2, PR, and PI while exercising, on the iOS device of their choice. Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation uses Bluetooth technology, and no internet connection is required in order to take measurements.Oxxiom is currently being sold at www.truewearables.com or Amazon.com. The Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store. For more information about Oxxiom for Sports and Aviation, please visit www.truewearables.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.