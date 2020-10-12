True Wearables is Now Shipping Oxxiom Pulse Oximetry System

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Wearables announced today that the Oxxiom Pulse Oximetry System is now being commercialized. The device received FDA clearance (510K) on July 3rd, 2020.

The Oxxiom Pulse Oximetry System is a wireless, fully disposable, single-use device indicated for measuring, displaying, and storing functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2) and pulse rate (PR). It may be used for spot checking, intermittent monitoring, and/or data collection of patients 12 years and older in low acuity settings in facilities such as hospitals, clinics and doctor's offices. It can also be used in home healthcare settings under prescription use. It is not intended for continuous monitoring.

The Oxxiom Pulse Oximeter System consists of the Oxxiom device and the Oxxiom Rx App, available on the App Store. Oxxiom is small, lightweight, and has a maximum duration of 24 hours of use.. The device simultaneously, and wirelessly transfers all collected data through a Bluetooth connection to the Oxxiom Rx App on the iOS device, which analyzes data, displays information, provides warnings as necessary, and stores the information. The device is small and lightweight and does not have any cables or wires of any kind. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.truewearables.com.

Main Features
Works with iPhone, iPad, or iPod.
Wireless measurements of oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and pulse amplitude (PA).
Warnings, visual and audible.
Voice-based measurements for SpO2, PR, and PA every 30, 60, or 120 seconds.
Storage and data sharing for measurement trends on SpO2, PR, and PA (12, 24, 36, or 48 hours) and waveforms (last 12 hours).

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a healthcare professional.

Tatiana Lamego
True Wearables, Inc.
+1 949-709-0850
email us here

