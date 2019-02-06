Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases Value Partnership Evaluation Tool

New Tool Helps Organizations Assess Readiness of Potential Value-Based Partners

Organizations can benefit from the expertise of Task Force members who informed the tool development based on their direct experience with evaluating the readiness of new value partners.” — Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, today released an interactive tool to support industry leaders as they assess potential organizations for readiness to engage in successful value-based partnerships. The tool – which is available for free download – can also double as a self-assessment tool for organizations to benchmark their own readiness to enter into risk arrangements and track areas for improvement.“We regularly assess potential provider partners for advanced risk arrangements, and many characteristics important to the success of those partnerships aren’t typical to a standard partnership valuation,” said Brigitte Nettesheim, President of Joint Venture Market Operations for Aetna and co-chair of the Task Force’s Path to Transformation Advisory Group. “This tool helps to facilitate a more comprehensive assessment about a potential partner’s demonstrated commitment to value and willingness to collaborate while identifying priority areas for deeper focus over time.”The partnership evaluation tool is designed to allow evaluators to assess potential partners – including providers, payers, and purchasers – on several general and category-specific competencies that Task Force members identified as important contributors to value-based partnership success. Evaluators may also change the weight of each competency based on how important it is to the organization and modify the statements to reflect the organization’s priorities.“We’re excited to release this tool in an open-source format that allows for easy customization by users based on desired priorities and market factors,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Task Force. “Organizations can benefit from the expertise of Task Force members who informed the tool development based on their direct experience with evaluating the readiness of new value partners.”“One theme throughout the evaluation tool is the importance of assessing a potential partner’s commitment to openness, honesty, and transparency,” said Jordan Hall, Executive Vice President of Accountable Care Operations at ApolloMed and co-chair, Path to Transformation Advisory Group. “In our experience, a supportive organizational culture that fosters collaboration and creativity is a critical bedrock to achieving continuous improvements over time.”Because organizations may change over time in their infrastructure and leadership support for value partnership, the tool could be deployed at various stages throughout a partnership lifecycle to track progress and reevaluate the partnership. The Excel-based evaluation tool is accompanied by a detailed instruction manual and executive summary presentation template.The tool’s development was overseen by the HCTTF Path to Transformation Advisory Group, which serves as a forum for vanguard organizations to identify areas of significant challenges for organizations to transition to value and share approaches for addressing those challenging areas.For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care.TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • PatientPing • Premier • Remedy Partners • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.