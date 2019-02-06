Beyond Security to Unveil special version of their Dynamic Application Security Testing tool – beSTORM IoT at RSA 2019

Beyond Security Logo

beSTORM Iot is a testing suite specifically designed to test IoT devices and their relevant Web API’s and is one of a kind in the market.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA – Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management, source code analysis and black box fuzzing, announced today that it will be unveiling a special version of their product beSTORM. Called beSTORM IoT, this updated tool suite is designed to conduct in-depth comprehensive security testing on IOT devices. Beyond Security plans to release all the details at the RSA 2019 conference this March in San Francisco.

beSTORM IoT is based on Beyond Security’s flagship multi-protocol fuzzer beSTORM, which can test all matter of software and hardware at multiple layers including but not limited to the protocol layer, file fuzzing, as well as network and logic fuzzing. beSTORM is a true black box solution that also offers a proprietary self-learning function that allows users to build comprehensive testing modules automatically from various analysis tools. Building on this foundation, beSTORM IoT allows users to easily access deploy fuzzing on the protocols and Web API’s underlying the vast majority of IoT devices.

“The usage of IOT devices is growing exponentially creating more and more security holes in networks daily. Known vulnerabilities that should have been patched years ago; default passwords; bad encryption settings; data leakage and other issues plague IoT devices that are slowly weaving and imbedding themselves into our lives and thus making us more vulnerable” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security. “To help combat these known and unknown vulnerabilities, we have developed a special tool called beSTORM-IOT, which is a customized version of our popular beSTORM application testing blackbox testing tool, focused on devices, which are IoT based” he added.

beSTORM IoT is not only geared towards the IoT vendors, but also towards certification testers, or even end users, who are committed to secure their IoT devices against any potential vulnerabilities.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. Our testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software as well the source code underlying these applications. Beyond Security’s product lines include, beSECURE® for network vulnerability management, beSTORM® for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards and beSOURCE®, which is a highly accurate and easy to use static application security testing (SAST) solution that provides tools for identifying, tracking, security flaws such as security vulnerabilities, compliance issues in the source code. Beyond Security delivers fast and cost-effective PCI ASV compliance scanning and PCI compliance testing is built into every beSECURE® VAM implementation.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in San Jose, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



#####



