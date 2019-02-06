Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics® Receives US Patent No. 10,206,725 for Variable Angle Locking Technology

Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO®) receives US Patent No. 10,206,725 Which Covers a Novel Approach for Variable Angle Locking Technology

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO®) receives US Patent No. 10,206,725 which covers a novel approach for Variable Angle Locking Technology, adding to the intellectual property GEO has established in this area. This patent covers a unique design that allows a screw to be fixed at various angles and orientations using self-aligning washers within the plate hole. The washer holes line up with the screw to facilitate insertion and provide a large interface area with the screw threads, increasing the strength of the construct.

“The granting of our second US variable angle locking patent continues to enhance GEO’s ability to bring Orthopedic Implant solutions to surgeon and patient needs" says Michael P. Simpson, CEO and President of GEO. "This technology has the potential to improve the current variable angle locking technology in Orthopedics.”

GEO will be exhibiting at the ACFAS Scientific Conference, New Orleans, Feb 14th – 17th, 2019. Booth #301.

About Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics:

GEO was formed from the idea that there could exist a more cost effective, user-friendly way to supply Orthopedic Medical Implants in today’s healthcare environment. This is accomplished through the use of technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system and GEO designed best in class sterilized single use orthopedic implants and instruments. GEO is the only solution that provides a significant opportunity to lower real operating costs by creating efficiencies and controls throughout the delivery and consumption of orthopedic implants.

GRAMERCY EXTREMITY ORTHOPEDICS and GEO are proprietary trademarks of Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics, LLC. All rights reserved.

www.gramercyortho.com



