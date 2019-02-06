Issued by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

CCHR Event: Decorated Combat Veteran Helps Others Find Their Purpose

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Local veteran teams up with CCHR to educate other veterans on their mental health rights while helping them find a purpose in civilian life.

Veterans need to know their rights and should be given alternative solutions to dangerous psychiatric drugs.”
— Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans account for 18% of all suicides in the United States, with 20 veterans each day committing suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, over the last 10 years, the U.S. government has spent more than $4.5 billion dollars solely on medicating soldiers and veterans despite the fact that there are 27 international drug-regulatory agency warnings stating that psychiatric drugs cause a myriad of alarming behavioral side effects including suicidal thoughts. [1][2]

These alarming statistics prompted the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) to host an event to educate veterans on the dangerous side effects of psychiatric drugs as well as their rights under the law. Led by a decorated combat veteran, John Wilcher, the event will cover PTSD, depression and suicide in addition to alternative solutions to traditional treatment. Those in attendance will also be shown excerpts from the award-winning documentary “The Hidden Enemy” which exposes the covert operation behind military suicides.

“As a veteran, I had a hard time adjusting to civilian life but I was able to get past my breaking point with help and so now I want to return the favor and help other veterans,” said Wilcher. “Regaining my purpose saved my life and it is my duty to reach out and help other veterans find their purpose.”

The complimentary event is being held on February 20th at the headquarters for CCHR Florida located in downtown Clearwater. For more information or to reserve a seat please call 727-442-8820.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit www.cchrflorida.org

Sources:
[1] https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2016/07/07/new-va-study-finds-20-veterans-commit-suicide-each-day/
[2] https://www.cchrint.org/issues/the-hidden-enemy/

CCHR: The Hidden Enemy Documentary Trailer

The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry's Covert Agenda

The Florida chapter of CCHR is a non-profit mental health watchdog.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

