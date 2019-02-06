Issued by On Target Media, Inc.

Lerner and Rowe® Gives Back to Sponsor Bad Girls Do Good Things Casino Night 2019

Lerner and Rowe is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Bad Girls Do Good Things Casino Night 2019.

Our annual support of this fundraiser and the Bad Girls Do Good things organization comes from a very important place, as my mother is a breast cancer survivor.”
— Kevin Rowe

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Bad Girls Do Good Things Casino Night 2019.

The event, located at Right Toyota in Scottsdale, AZ includes “$500” in gaming chips, two drink tickets, food, and amazing prizes. All of the proceeds from this event go towards funding the fight against breast cancer.

Bad Girls Do Good Things is a non-profit organization. They raise funds through the Bad Girls Do Good Things 3- Day Walk, the Susan G. Komen 3- Day, 60 miles walk, the annual Twisted Gold Tournament, Sizzlin’ Summer Paint Out, and Casino Night. When they aren’t hosting these wonderful events, they make meals, fleece pillows, and more for those in recovery and between treatments.

“Our annual support of this fundraiser and the Bad Girls Do Good things organization comes from a very important place, as my mother is a breast cancer survivor,” said attorney Kevin Rowe. “I believe that if we stand together, we can fight this disease.”

If you want to join in the fight, visit www.badgirlsdogoodthings.org/casino-night-2019/ to purchase tickets. Also, visit their Facebook page for updates on this exciting event.
More About Lerner and Rowe
Lerner and Rowe gives back to the community often by sponsoring events like this one. For more information about our firm, call (602) 977-1900 or visit our website at LernerAndRowe.com. Visit LernerAndRoweLawGroup.com to learn more about our criminal defense lawyers at Lerner and Rowe® Law Group.
Directly connect with our non-profit, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back, at LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com, and learn more about the services and sponsorships we do to support our communities.

