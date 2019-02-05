Dr. Tom Bates to Speak at WEN's North Texas February 2019 Meeting in Fort Worth and Nandika D’Souza to Speak in Dallas

DALLAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tom Bates, Partner at 4D Global Energy Advisors, Adjunct Professor at TCU, and member of the Energy Advisory Board at TCU, will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club. Dr. Bates will be presenting his take on the IEA World Energy Outlook."WEN North Texas has had a long standing relationship with the TCU Energy Program. We are excited to welcome Dr. Tom Bates, a member of the Energy Advisory Board at TCU, to come and speak on such a timely topic. WEN North Texas looks forward to more opportunities to partner with the TCU Energy Program," said Brook Granger, WEN Program Co-Chair.Nandika D’Souza, a Regents professor of Mechanical and Energy Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering at the University of North Texas, will be the guest speaker at the Dallas luncheon meeting on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Ms. D’Souza will be presenting the topic “Strategies for True Inclusion: The World is in Your Workplace,” Ms. D’Souza will discuss how the engineering workforce demographic of race, national origin and cultural identity differs considerably from the US population at large; as well as, the impact of globalization on the American workplace.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting.Please register online for any of our great events at www.womensenergynetwork.org . For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com. For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.womensenergynetwork.org and click on Find Your Chapter. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 4,000 members nationwide.Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHalliburtonTalos EnergyHunt Oil CompanySilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy TexasBronze Level SponsorsEnLink MidstreamLocke Lord LLP



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.