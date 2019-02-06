AUTHOR DEANNA PICON NAMED TOP PARENTAL ADVICE WRITER by AUTISM PARENTING MAGAZINE

National Award-Winning Publication Honors the Best Contributors of 2018

My lifelong mission is to help special needs parents, like myself and my husband, overcome the challenges of raising a child with a disability, while having a good life for themselves” — Deanna Picon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deanna Picon has been named the recipient of the 2018 Top Parental Advice Writer Award by Autism Parenting Magazine, a national award-winning publication. Deanna Picon is also the founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life.

“Deanna's passion and commitment is inspirational as she lovingly guides families affected by autism on their journey together. Her realistic and uplifting articles provide the reassuring support so many parents with special needs children seek on a daily basis. Deanna is a real asset to the autism community,” said Amy KD Tobik, Editor-In-Chief, Autism Parenting Magazine.

.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Deanna Picon. “My lifelong mission is to help special needs parents, like myself and my husband, overcome the challenges of raising a child with a disability, while having a good life for themselves.”

In her groundbreaking book, magazine articles and work with parents of special needs children, Picon emphasizes that parents must learn to care for themselves and each other, as well as their sons and daughters.

“It may be the hardest thing a parent will ever do, since it always feels like your child should be the priority. However, special needs parents like us must give ourselves permission to have a good life, with fun and relaxation thrown in now and again,” said Picon. “If you don’t take care of yourself and your marriage, you won’t be able to take care of your child in the long term.”

Deanna Picon’s widely acclaimed book, The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life, is available through Amazon.com. Her unique perspective on the challenges of parenting special needs children include the following tips for parents:

•Remember who you are. It’s very easy to allow an all-encompassing challenge like raising a child with a disability to define you. Like any parent, much of your life is going to be centered on your children, but that doesn’t mean you should abandon the hobbies, events and activities you enjoy doing, even if it’s once a month.

•Don’t isolate yourself. Your family and friends don’t like or love you less because you have a special needs child. In fact, they probably admire and respect you more than ever after seeing how challenging it can be to raise a child with a disability. Don’t shut these people out of your life. Being with those who care for you will make you feel good and recharge your batteries.

•Ask for help when you need it. There will be times when all the challenges and stress get on top of you, and you just need an extra pair of hands to help you through. There’s no shame in asking for and accepting help from family and friends. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not a sign of weakness. It’s actually a sign of strength and courage to share your needs with others.

•Give yourself permission to have some fun. Don’t feel guilty for having a good time occasionally. Ask a relative or close friend to watch your child for a few hours, so you can do something you like but rarely get the chance to. Treat yourself to a mani/pedi or go to the billiards hall to shoot some pool. It’s beneficial to unload the weight of your responsibilities for a short time.

•Manage your health. It’s important to take care of yourself, especially with everything on your plate. Try to get at least six hours of sleep a night, eat properly and get some exercise.

•Reward yourself. Do something nice for yourself, each week, no matter how small. It could be as simple as setting aside 30 minutes to read your favorite magazine, watch television or call, text or email a friend.

•Celebrate you! Know you’re amazing. If anything, you’re an even stronger and better person for having stepped up to the challenges of life with a special needs child.

Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Now on Twitter (@yourautismcoach), look for the latest parenting tips and advice from Deanna Picon.

Deanna Picon is available for interviews by contacting her at (347) 869-4705 or info@yourautismcoach.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.