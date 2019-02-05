TurbineAero Announces Acquisition of APU Piece Part Repair Business from Triumph Group

TurbineAero-Asia, APU Operations Team

Acquisition integrates with TurbineAero Asia's facility increasing in-house capabilities, improving turn-times and assuring extra cost reduction.

CHONBURI, THAILAND, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: 5 February 2019 TurbineAero , Inc. Announces Acquisition of APU Piece Part Repair Business from the Triumph GroupTurbineAero，宣布收购Triumph集团APU部件维修业务 THAILAND — 5 February 2019 — TurbineAero, a portfolio company of The Gores Group, headquartered in Chandler, AZ, announced today the acquisition of the APU piece part repair product line (“RPL”) from Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Ltd.泰国 - 2019年1月15日总部位于亚利桑那州钱德勒的The Gores Group的投资组合公司宣布收购Triumph Aviation Services Asia，Ltd的APU部件维修业务产品线（“RPL”）The acquisition of this business segment integrates APU piece part repair into the APU Systems MRO in TurbineAero’s Asia facility which increases in-house capabilities , improves turn-times and assures extra cost reduction.APU部件维修业务整合到TurbineAero亚洲厂的APU MRO系统，增加了内部能力，缩短了维修周期并确保降低了额外的成本。Effective immediately, the integration will take place in TurbineAero Asia’s new Thailand based 80,000 square foot facility which will house up to 250 employees and will handle high technological testing, maintenance, repair and overhaul activities for aircraft components and systems for our worldwide customers, including APU MRO, LRUs and APU part repair.即日启， TurbineAero将在亚洲泰国新的80,000平方英尺的维修厂进行整合，该工厂将容纳250名员工，并将为我们的全球客户提供APU,LRUs和APU部件维修,高技术测试，维修和大修。“We are delighted to add the APU piece part repair technology to our existing APU Systems MRO capabilities. This acquisition emphasizes our focus on APU MRO and enables us to provide increased value-added services to our worldwide customer base,” said Peter Gille, Vice President and General Manager of TurbineAero Repair-Asia. “The acquisition highlights the growth TurbineAero has witnessed over the last two years and confirms the development of the aerospace industry in Thailand, where we are privileged to be included.”“我们很高兴将APU部件维修的业务产品线添加到我们现有的APU MRO系统能力中。”这强调了我们对APU MRO的关注重视，并提供增值服务，“TurbineAero亚洲副总裁兼总经理Peter Gille说。 “在过去的两年中，TurbineAero收购后的成长, 有幸见证了期间泰国航空业的发展”“We are excited to conclude the acquisition of the APU piece part repair product line from the Triumph Group. This acquisition will further increase our competitive edge and will enable our expanding TurbineAero Thailand team to provide superior MRO service to the growing airline fleet in the region,” said Robert Wilson, CEO TurbineAero Inc.“我们很高兴能够完成收购Triumph集团的部件维修的业务产品线。” “此次收购将进一步提升我们在该地区的竞争优势，”TurbineAero Inc.首席执行官Robert Wilson表示About TurbineAero, Inc.关于TurbineAero，IncTurbineAero is the leading APU MRO service provider of comprehensive, flexible and reliable solutions to the global aerospace community. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, please visit www.turbineaero.com TurbineAero是APU MRO领先维修服务供应商，为全球航空业提供全面，灵活和可靠的解决方案。作为全球最大的独立APU MRO，TurbineAero维修，销售，租赁，测试和认证APU及相关零件配件。 TurbineAero目前有四个地点，三个业务部门位于亚利桑那州凤凰城附近，第四个位于泰国曼谷郊外。欲了解更多信息，请访问www.turbineaero.com。About The Gores Group关于GORES集团The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can benefit from its extensive industry knowledge, decades long experience and flexible capital base. Over its 30 year history, the firm has developed a deep understanding of and appreciation for building businesses and creating value alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Greenwich, CT and Boulder, CO. For more information, please visit www.gores.com Gores集团由Alec Gores于1987年创立，是一家全球投资公司，专注于可以从其广泛的行业知识中获益的业务合作。在其30年的历史中，该公司已经深刻的理解并行建立业务和创造价值与管理。The Gores Group总部位于洛杉矶，在康涅狄格州格林威治和科罗拉多州博尔德设有办事处。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.gores.com



