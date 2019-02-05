Classicposters.com Announces its February 2019 Auction of Rare 1960's Rock 'N' Roll Concert Posters and Handbills

Unique 1964 Beatles Odeon Hammersmith Poster Finest Known Example of the Rare 1963 Bob Dylan Syracuse Poster Very Rare 1968 Janis Joplin Jeff Beck Cardboard Poster

A comprehensive auction of rare, vintage concert posters featuring the Beatles, the Grateful Dead, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan

Whether buying or selling, Classic Posters is the premier source for the finest in rare and vintage 1960's concert posters and Acid Test items.” — Michael Storeim

EVERGREEN, COLORADO, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Storeim and Classic Posters are pleased to announce an important online auction event featuring 373 lots of rare memorabilia and posters from 1960's rock concerts promoted by Bill Graham at the Fillmore Auditorium, the Family Dog at the Avalon Ballroom, Russ Gibb at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit and many other important venues worldwide.This auction will begin closing on Sunday, February 10 at 6pm MT373 items in all price ranges are featured in this auction, including such famous rarities as:• The unique Beatles Hammersmith Odeon poster from 1964 that also features the Yardbirds• The finest known example of the rare 1963 Bob Dylan CORE Syracuse poster• A gorgeous example of the very rare 1968 Big Brother & the Holding Company Janis Joplin poster by D.W. Beeghly• A superb example of the famous 1968 AOR 3.72 Jimi Hendrix poster designed by John Van Hamersveld• One of two known examples of the 1967 Buffalo Springfield poster from Irvine, CA• An Amazing lot of 50 serial number 1 Further posters• A scarce 1967 Doors poster from the Cheetah Club in Santa MonicaLots are available for viewing at Classic Poster Auctions In addition to our quarterly auctions, we have the world's largest selection of vintage concert posters and handbills from Bill Graham, the Fillmore Auditorium, Family Dog, the Avalon Ballroom and many other venues. We specialize in and feature original vintage concert posters from around the world. Included in our catalog are vintage posters used to promotes concerts by Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Cream, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Who and many others.You can view our current inventory offerings at Classicposters.com



