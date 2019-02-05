Lucyd Featured on Touch of Modern

Lucyd's Turboflex sunglass collection currently being sold on upscale mainstream retailer Touch of Modern

To upgrade your eyewear today, please visit the Lucyd eshop.” — Harrison Gross, Cofounder

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd, the developer of an eshop for innovative eyewear, is pleased to announce its Turboflex line of flexible, unbreakable sunglasses is being sold on the Touch of Modern online store this week.

Touch of Modern is the leading e-commerce app and site for people to discover cutting edge products. Catering to millennial tastemakers, Touch of Modern focuses on offering unique and new-to-market products not easily found at traditional retailers, with more than 250+ new items added daily. Touch of Modern was named one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America by the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years, and its founders were awarded the “Forbes 30 Under 30” in 2016. The site has over 14 million users.

For a video demonstration of the "TurboSUN" glasses, please head to Touch of Modern.

Lucyd is also developing a line of Bluetooth music glasses called Lucyd Loud, the first generation of which is currently available on the Lucyd eshop.

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative eshop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To upgrade your eyewear today, please visit the Lucyd eshop.

Turboflex Demo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.