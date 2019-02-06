Just In Time for Valentine’s Day: A Better Way to Send Flowers in NY

Lovingly.com recreates the in-store experience, so sending the perfect flowers to celebrate life’s special moments and your unique relationships is easy and stress-free.

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lovingly has created a better way to send flowers. Lovingly.com recreates the in-store experience, so sending the perfect flowers to celebrate life’s special moments and your unique relationships is easy and stress-free.

For many shoppers, sending Valentine’s Day flowers is an overwhelming ordeal. Standard floral ecommerce websites offer hundreds of options and no guidance as to what’s the best choice for any particular situation.

Are a dozen red roses appropriate for a brand new relationship? Will that send the right signal, or be too much? What about that favorite aunt that deserves something special for Valentines day—just because. These questions, and more, create a stressful shopping experience, and an even more stressful waiting period to hear whether the recipient liked their gift.

On lovingly.com, shoppers are guided through a few simple questions about their unique relationship with the recipient, why they’re sending flowers, and how they want the recipient to feel when they receive them. The result is the creation of a one of a kind and truly meaningful floral arrangement. By recreating the in-store experience, Lovingly brings a personal touch back to sending floral arrangements, and brings the expert guidance of local florists conveniently to shoppers’ fingertips.

With the details provided by the shopper, Lovingly.com provides florists with the insight to design more meaningful arrangements by reuniting them with online shoppers.

Rather than the standard industry approach of shopping by category, Lovingly.com leverages guidance and expertise from local florists—a facet currently missing from today’s online shopping experience. The recreation of the in-store experience means florists can create unique designs on the rich, emotion-driven details that describe why their customer is buying flowers in the first place.

“Instead of being overwhelmed by a sea of options, and often, options that are too generic, Lovingly is able to pinpoint specific feelings, emotions, memories, and preferences, in order to generate a unique gift that is guaranteed to be loved.” said Joe Vega, Lovingly co-founder.

Lovingly co-founder Ken Garland said, “At Lovingly, we believe that your relationship is one-of-a-kind, your moment is one-of-a-kind, and the flowers you send should be too. Flowers for birthdays, and flowers for Valentine’s Day, and other similar categories just don’t work. What makes your relationship unique is lost when you shop by category. You shouldn’t have to compromise on the flowers you want to send. With Lovingly, you can send flowers that tell your story.”

Lovingly’s guided experience pairs the online shopper directly with a community of local florists. From there, they are able to select their preferred florist, be guided through crafting the perfect card message, and easily send flowers that create memories.

To complete Lovingly’s gifting cycle, recipients can easily express their gratitude and share a smiling selfie on social media by scanning a QR code included with their bouquet—another first-of-its-kind feature built to strengthen relationships and support meaningful connections.

About Lovingly

For over a decade, Lovingly has been building user-friendly websites that make it easy for consumers to send flowers from local florists, and that help independent flower shops compete with big national companies. With the launch of lovingly.com, Lovingly has reimagined shopping for flowers online. Using proprietary technology, lovingly.com recreates an in-store shopping experience that connects consumers and local florists. With Lovingly, consumers can strengthen relationships through one-of-a-kind, meaningful giving.



