Dean Dorton Announces Sponsorship of North Carolina’s 2019 CED Tech Conference

Dean Dorton will be an exhibitor at this year's CED Tech Conference, which brings nationally-recognized leaders from all over the technology industry.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton, a full-service CPA firm and technology consulting practice, announced today the sponsorship of the 2019 CED Tech Conference, a premier event for technology entrepreneurs. The conference takes place February 25 and 26 at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601.The 2-day event is expected to attract over 800 attendees from around the nation, including nationally-recognized industry leaders, investors, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs of high-growth companies that focus on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud/Storage, Digital Health, and more.Dean Dorton is a leading accounting software provider for SaaS and tech companies, providing businesses with high-end financial management technology that allows them to accelerate business growth and eliminate the risks of financial inaccuracies through real-time data visibility.“We are excited to be a part of such a dynamic conference and look forward to providing information on how innovative tech companies can leverage cloud-based technology to manage their core financials,” says Philip Massey, Director of Software Consulting at Dean Dorton.Hosted by the Council for Entrepreneurial Development, the conference will feature a demo room exhibit, displaying some of the leading tech companies in the Southeast, along with a live on-stage company presentation, featuring more than 25 entrepreneurs.The link to attend the conference can be found here “We have first-hand experience with tech companies like these and are keen in demonstrating how cloud-based software can simplify their overall financial processes,” says Massey.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business.Dean Dorton provides an array of full-service technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – delivering excellence in accounting technology from planning and management through implementation and continued support and improvement including software evaluation, selection, and systems integration. As a Sage Intacct Business Partner, Dean Dorton has the proven ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Sage Intacct solutions that deliver a high-quality accounting software experience for clients. For more information visit: www.deandorton.com About CEDCED connects entrepreneurial companies with high-value resources to accelerate business growth. CED services and programs (including Connections to Capital, Venture Mentoring, and signature conferences) empower member companies to go further faster. Partners of CED are fueling tomorrow’s success stories by investing in today’s ecosystem. For more information, visit https://cednc.org/



