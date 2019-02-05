Crane Worldwide Logistics Announces New Appointment in U.S.

Elwin Cornelisse Rejoins Crane as VP of Business Development

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSTON, Feb, 4, 2019: Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leading supply chain solutions company, today announced that Elwin Cornelisse has rejoined the company as Vice President Business Development based in Houston, TX. Elwin will report to Chief Sales Officer, Tim Zubradt.“We are very excited to have Elwin rejoin Crane Worldwide Logistics. He brings more than a decade of global logistics and leadership experience to our team,” said John Magee, President and CEO, Crane Worldwide Logistics. “Elwin brings a broad capability to Crane and will really focus on business development and future forward solutions for our clients.”Elwin has a proven track record in the shipping and logistics industry. In August 2011, Elwin joined Crane Worldwide Logistics as the director of global energy solutions and worked in various roles. He became vice president of global energy, marine projects and left the company in March 2017. Most recently, Elwin was SVP, South District and Regional Head of EPS, Americas at Panalpina.Elwin will be based in IAH, he resides in the Woodlands, Texas with his wife, son, and daughter.About Crane Worldwide LogisticsCrane Worldwide Logistics is a leader in supply chain solutions with 120 locations across 26 countries. With expertise in trade compliance, free-trade zones and strategic consultative services, Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to develop creative, innovative solutions to improve clients’ supply chain outcomes. Sharing industry expertise as a client advocate, the organization develops robust collaboration in the long term, providing cost effective and efficient operations. For more information about Crane Worldwide Logistics, please visit www.craneww.com ###



