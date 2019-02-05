ENAVATE Pricing and Costing App for Wholesale Distribution Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Architecture of Pricing and Costing App

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider ENAVATE's Pricing and Costing App for Wholesale Distribution offers flexible solutions for distributors to grow margins.

DENVER, CO, USA, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENAVATE, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider, today announced the availability of the Enavate Pricing and Costing App for Wholesale Distribution on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. The app will offer flexible and efficient solutions for companies that want to protect and grow margins across their diverse customer and supplier base. ENAVATE’s app is live on AppSource.

ENAVATE’s Pricing and Costing App provides distributors with options beyond the standard trade agreement that align with their complex pricing needs, including contracts and dynamic pricing. The app provides improved flexibility, greater margin control and can be customized for any business, for example by including hidden costs like freight and handling in price calculations. Businesses can also price items based on purchase cost, inventory cost, loaded costs or variable costs in a way that makes sense for their business.

ENAVATE’s Pricing and Costing App features tools that enable distributors to gain pricing advantages including:

• Selling cost management

• Pricing and costs by customer group

• Pricing hierarchy

• Pricing and availability lookup

• Contract management

• Volume pricing

• User access management

“We are excited to offer this new dynamic pricing and costing tool for wholesaler-distributors,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of ENAVATE. “We understand wholesale distribution and we are equipped with experience, development credentials, deep knowledge of the wholesale distribution industry and a reputation for disruptive innovation. Our goal is to help distributors break through limitations in an increasingly crowded market.”

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing for Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the Enavate Wholesale Distribution Pricing and Costing App to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”

Learn more about the Pricing and Costing App at https://www.enavate.com/products/pricing-costing-app-wholesale-distribution.

About ENAVATE

ENAVATE is a Microsoft Gold Partner is committed to providing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and clients worldwide. ENAVATE delivers business consulting and industry-focused enterprise software solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Dynamics AX, with a full range of services including implementation, migration, maintenance, support, and development for Microsoft Dynamics customers, ISVs and VARs worldwide. Visit www.enavate.com to learn more.

For more information, please contact Patric Timmermans, Director of Marketing, ENAVATE, at +1 (303) 324 4570 or email patric.timmermans@enavate.com

