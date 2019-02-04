John Marshall Fair Housing Legal Support Center Wins Human Rights Day Award from Illinois Department of Human Rights

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fair Housing Legal Support Center & Clinic at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago was selected by the Illinois Department of Human Rights for the 2018 Human Rights Day Award. The award was presented at a Human Rights Day celebration.The Illinois Department of Human Rights, in partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, recognized organizations, cities, and universities from across the state, including John Marshall, that went above and beyond in promoting fairness, equality and human rights in Illinois.According to the IDHR, “The John Marshall Law School’s Fair Housing Legal Clinic was selected for its dedication to educating the public about fair housing law and providing legal assistance to individuals facing discriminatory practices and private or public organizations working to promote fair housing practices in their communities.”"We accept this award on behalf of the thousands of clients, hundreds of students and countless community partners whose hard work and commitment led to the successes we have had,” said Professor Allison Bethel, Director of John Marshall’s Fair Housing Clinic. “We are not done yet…we will continue fighting for housing justice until every neighborhood in Chicago reflects ‘the dream’.”Since 1992, the Fair Housing Legal Support Center has offered specialized trainings and annual conferences that tackle the nation's most pressing housing and discrimination issues. Over the years, the Center has established several projects and programs dedicated to serving clients in the Chicago metropolitan area who have been denied housing because of discrimination. The Clinic's testing and investigations program is an invaluable resource and assists the attorneys and student interns with case development and enforcement activities. In addition, the Clinic is involved in various education and outreach activities to raise awareness of fair housing laws and the rights of individuals under the law.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



