The SafeCare Group Launches AI Software For Hospital Readmissions, Medical Errors, Infections, & Cost

LEXINGFTON, KENTUCKY, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group ® has launched the SafeCare Applied Intelligence ™ Suite, comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care in hospitals. The EMR-based AI software identify high risk patients on admission to target:• Avoidable readmissions• Preventable inpatient mortality• Avoidable hospital costs• Redundant lab testingHospital readmissions are frequent, harmful and costly totaling over 2.3 million patients annually and incurring an annual cost of $17 billion.The Department of Health and Human Services just ordered all US hospitals to post their price lists as total health care spending in America grew to about $3.5 trillion.With over 5 billion lab tests each year, it is estimated that there is somewhere near a 30% over utilization rate for tests ordered.“SafeCare AI software suite allows hospitals to improve outcomes while reducing cost. Hospitals can admit patients, identify patients at risk in real time, and initiate treatment interventions with proactive real-time decision support throughout the stay,” said Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group.Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization.SafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other SafeCare software that can help hospital rankings.About The SafeCare Group®The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. SafeCareSoft ™ SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2012, SafeCare Analytics® have been helping hospitals excel with physician privileging software for Joint Commission OPPE, and hospital software for better readmissions, complications, infections, and value. Since 2013, 100 SafeCare Hospitals® listings have been Recognizing Healthcare Excellence® of 100 US hospitals that excelled with low infections, readmissions, complications, high patient satisfaction, and high value. Since 2015, SafeCare® magazine has been delivering information on the people, ideas and novel technologies affecting access, cost, and quality of healthcare across the globe.



