Johnny Dangerfield explores South Carolina auto industry facts and figures
Automaxx of the Carolinas owner Johnny Dangerfield explores the latest numbers from South Carolina's automotive industry.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina's automotive industry now has an annual economic impact in excess of $27 billion, making it a vital and integral part of the state's economy. Accordingly, the state of South Carolina is home to an incredible array of companies supporting every aspect of the auto industry, including automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, assemblers, and raw material producers, as well as dealerships such as Johnny Dangerfield's Summerville-based Automaxx of the Carolinas.
"South Carolina's automotive industry first exploded in the early 1990s," explains Johnny Dangerfield, "when the state's first South Carolina-built BMW rolled off of the production line at the German auto brand's manufacturing facility here in the Palmetto State."
Almost 30 years on, South Carolina has established itself at the forefront of automotive manufacturing, currently leading the United States in the export of passenger vehicles for international markets. Elsewhere, South Carolina also ranks first in terms of both the production and export of tires, accounting for over 30 percent of the U.S. market share, according to Johnny Dangerfield.
"South Carolina is number one in export sales of both completed passenger vehicles and tires," Johnny Dangerfield adds, "with the automotive industry currently responsible for a workforce of over 60,000 men and women in the state."
Between 2011 and 2017, this number increased by over 20,000, attracting $8.7 billion in capital investment during the same period, and perfectly demonstrating South Carolina's continued and increasingly rapid growth across the automotive sector. "Over the last 20 years, the size of the state's automotive industry has effectively quadrupled," adds Johnny Dangerfield.
He continues, "As of 2018, the automotive industry here in South Carolina now represents one of the top 10 fastest-growing labor forces in the country, with upwards of 400 major automotive-related businesses now calling the state home."
One such business, alongside the likes of BMW, Bridgestone, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo, is Dangerfield's own highly successful independent automotive dealership and service center. Initially founded in 1995 as Johnny's Truck and Auto Center in Moncks Corner, and since rebranded Automaxx of the Carolinas and today based in Summerville, the business now sells upwards of 2,000 vehicles annually under Johnny Dangerfield's expert direction.
"Right now," he adds, wrapping up, "we're the number one independent automotive dealership in the state of South Carolina by sales volume, which is a testament to the continued hard work of the entire team here at Automaxx."
