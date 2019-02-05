Evans Garment Restoration of Texas opens state-of-the-art regional plant and training center in Irving, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evans Garment Restoration of Texas has relocated from Carrollton, TX, and has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art regional plant and training center in Irving, TX. Evans Garment Restoration, the industry’s premier franchise leader for textile restoration, provides restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty textiles damaged by water, fires, and other disasters.

The high-tech but gentle process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans quality management system. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using Artificial Intelligence, data, and the most innovative patented processes. Evans Garment Restoration of Texas will be a “Corporate owned and operated” facility providing service and support throughout Texas and its surrounding states.

“Evans Garment Restoration of Texas is excited about bringing Texas over 20 years of textile restoration experience, its most tenured team members, “Best in Class” service, and the bandwidth to service Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City. With another strategic location utilizing our patented processes for restoring textiles, Evans team members, franchisees, and Insurance companies will now have a state-of-the-art facility to conduct meetings, network, train and maintain their continuing education courses” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “Texas with its density is an increasingly important Policy in Force (PIF) state for most of our Insurance partners, and now Evans Garment Restoration of Texas has invested in becoming the state’s most high-performing provider in the region.”



