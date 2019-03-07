ADAM SESSLER TO KEYNOTE EAST COAST GAME CONFERENCE (ECGC) 2019

Adam Sessler

Adam Sessler will be a keynote speaker for the East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) 2019.

I'm keenly aware of how little time I spent on the East Coast covering the industry; it (ECGC) couldn't be more perfect.” — Adam Sessler of Theoryhead, Inc and Spiketrap

RALEIGH, NC, US, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECGC is excited to announce that American Video Game Journalist Adam Sessler will lead the 2019 East Coast Game Conference as one of the keynote speakers.Adam Sessler is best known for his work hosting a trio of television shows about video games: Gamespot TV, Extended Play and X-Play. Known for his strong opinions, off-beat sense of humor and deep desire to explain and open up the pleasures of games to a wider audience, he became one of the most recognizable faces of the industry. After a brief stint designing video content for Rev 3 Games he left the camera altogether and used his experience to start a consulting company, TheoryHead Inc, and became co-founder of Spiketrap , an AI-driven analytics/sentiment tool that understands the vernacular of video games.Sessler said, "ECGC seemed like an excellent opportunity. Working more closely with developers than ever before, and keenly aware of how little time I spent on the East Coast covering the industry, it (ECGC) couldn't be more perfect; it might be an opportunity to learn more."Come to the Raleigh Convention Center April 16-18, 2019, network with industry professionals and hear Adam Sessler.

Adam Sessler at E3



