Rising New York Star Producer & Designer Valev Laube Launches New Projects

Valev Laube - Multimedia Producer & PR Executive Valev Laube - Behind-The-Scenes at Kalevala the Musical Video Shoot Valev Laube - EstDocs Documentary Film Festival (Toronto, Canada)

A New York-based up-and-coming multimedia producer & PR executive relaunched a new brand and web presence to highlight upcoming projects and collaborations.

Projects can vary, but it is always entertaining to dive into a new company, industry, both as a designer and brand marketing consultant” — Valev Laube

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valev Laube is an Estonian-born multimedia producer & public relations executive currently based in New York City. He's an enthusiastic, creative mind whose digital designs have been the cornerstone of many event productions, company brands, advertising campaigns, and personal brands worldwide, which probably explains the recent media attention and coverage of his latest project - Kalevala the Musical . With a background in music, design, marketing, and technology Laube has become a high-demanded professional in New York City for upcoming companies, high-profile personalities, and creative productions.Laube, born in Estonia but educated in Italy and the United States, started as a graphic designer and worked years as an agency designer for large corporate and luxury designer brands. Little did he know that in just a few years he would transition to working on a freelance basis for an upcoming Broadway production, and helping already well-established composers, actors, and producers across New York City elevate their brand presence in the age of social media. As a big believer in the importance of personal branding Laube gets involved in every aspect of a project. He emphasizes the importance of holistic design which weaves together graphics and web design with computer science, public relations, and marketing. "It is important to realize that each professional has their self-interest, but while working with clients, it is necessary sometimes to put aside personal preferences and rather look at what works for them, their audience and how design plays a role in marketing and public relations," described Laube his approach."Another aspect that many small businesses and start-ups overlook is the power of personal branding in relation to their company brand. Once a company brand is developed and dynamically communicates with its audience, I always talk to my clients about personal branding and using their team as influencers to promote their company. This approach will help a small company in many ways. Firstly, by showcasing that there is a healthy company culture that the customer can relate to, and secondly, it will attach a face to your brand which will create links between their circle of influence and yours," explained Laube his passion for personal branding.Originally from Estonia, Laube is a New York-based multimedia producer, designer and PR executive working with clients such as a composer, and orchestrator FRED BARTON , pianist and musical director of "Spamilton", upcoming musical production KALEVALA THE MUSICAL, actress-singer KRISTI ROOSMAA, actress-producer JOLIE CURTSINGER, INPROXIMITY THEATRE COMPANY, MARQUEE BRAND BUILDERS, ALMAZAN LAW, and many others. "Projects can vary, but it is always entertaining to dive into a new company, industry, both artistically as well as professionally. It's fascinating to learn about the different approaches that industries take in design and marketing, and then figure out how my personal experience can help them shift perspective and become leaders in their field," commented Laube.Laube moved to the United States in 2014 to pursue his studies at the University of Rochester, while simultaneously gaining further experience as a freelance designer, and design manager at Sacatelle, LLC. Throughout years he managed to have an input in multiple projects for big companies such as Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, Janet Gordon Style, among many others.His path to the most recent production, an upcoming Broadway production Kalevala the Musical, wasn't an accident since Laube has a background in music and even co-produced a multidisciplinary concert at the National Gallery of Art in 2017. "I feel like it was simply a natural move for me to transition into something that merges my biggest passions – music, design, and marketing. Web design and online brand building was something that came later but played an equally important role in my works since the first brand exposure that a visitor gets are sometimes even more important that the whole website, poster, or any other element in branding," said Laube. He is currently the creative marketing director of Kalevala the Musical and works with numerous clients on an independent basis.Laube's specialties include company and personal branding, social media consulting, marketing and public relations. We cannot wait to see more creative productions come out of this expert's arsenal.

Valev Laube - Website Relaunch Promotional Video



