Nordic Artists of New York Presents TRUE NORTH 2025 Showcase

Ingeborg Kolstad & Sonja Hovik Brendås - two dancers mirror each other’s motions in their upcoming performance Selection of Artists Involved in the True North 2025 Showcase Poster of True North 2025 Showcase by Nordic Artist of New York

Immersive Earth Day Showcase Highlights Nordic & Baltic Creativity in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordic Artists of New York (NANY) is proud to announce TRUE NORTH, an immersive two-part showcase celebrating Nordic and Baltic art in New York. The event will take place on April 22, 2025 (Earth Day), at 6:00 PM in the historic New York Estonian House in Manhattan. This one-night-only experience — featuring TRUE NORTH: The Expedition (Immersive Exhibition) and TRUE NORTH: The Summit (Live Show) — will bring together over 40 local artists across music, dance, theatre, spoken word, film, visual arts, and handicrafts for an unforgettable journey into Nordic and Baltic culture. Tickets are on sale now and include access to the immersive exhibition, live show, and a following networking reception.The evening unfolds as an immersive expedition through Nordic nature and art. During TRUE NORTH: The Expedition, guests will wander through imaginative environments evoking Nordic forests, lakes, and volcanoes — all within the rooms of the century-old Estonian House. This interactive exhibit is co-curated with multiple organizations, including the Scandinavian American Theatre Company (SATC) and Nordic International Film Festival, allowing attendees to experience the Nordic nature connection through multidisciplinary expression of music, dance, theater, cinema, photography, painting, sculpture, and traditional crafts. From contemporary paintings to folk costumes and avant-garde performances, the exhibition promises to inspire and invigorate, showcasing the incredible range of New York’s Nordic and Baltic artistry in a uniquely immersive setting.New York’s biggest Nordic arts event to date, True North features works by New York-based artists stemming from eight different countries and various disciplines. The line-up consists of internationally acclaimed creators such as Oskar Stenmark (Trumpetist from Sweden), Arta Jēkabsone (Jazz Vocalist from Latvia), Riivo Kruuk (Muralist from Estonia), Elsa Nilsson (Flutist from Sweden), Sari Nordman (Interdisciplinary Artist from Finland), Johannes Linneballe (Classical Singer from Denmark), Michaela Lind (Theater Artist from Sweden), Timothy Johnson (Jazz Guitarist from Norway), Vytenis Jankunas (Photographer from Lithuania), Lara Knutson (Painter from Norway), Marko Vuorinen (Documentary Filmmaker from Finland), Kristi Roosmaa (Singer from Estonia), Sonja Haapamäki (Actress from Finland), and many others. Full list of featured artists can be found on the organizer’s website. An epitome of artistic collaboration, True North also includes works created solely for the occasion, such as a musical number by the “True North Jazz Ensemble” as well as a site-specific piece of interactive moving theatre, both performed by artists of different styles and backgrounds, brought together by this historical celebration of shared Nordic artistry and culture.After the exhibition, the journey culminates in TRUE NORTH: The Summit, a seated live show highlighting some of the most prominent Nordic and Baltic talent in New York: Simona Smirnova, Sirintip, SATC (Scandinavian American Theater Company), Ingeborg Kolstad, Johanna Telander, Ida Metsberg, Eeppi Ursin, Petra Jasmiina, Kalevala the Musical.Nordic Artists of New York, the independent non-profit organization behind the event, is run by a group of esteemed artists, largely on a volunteer basis. Core team members, all of whom are also featured at the event, include Petra Jasmiina (Finland), Valev Laube (Estonia), Eeppi Ursin (Finland), Thelma Sigurhansdóttir (Iceland), Kristi Roosmaa (Estonia), Johanna Telander (Finland/USA), Ida Metsberg (Finland), Ingrid Kullberg-Bendz (Sweden), Diina Tamm (Estonia), Cade Roberts (USA/Estonia), Ellinor Murray (Sweden), Elke-Liisa Lohmus (Estonia), Simona Smirnova (Lithuania), Josefin Silen (Finland), and Markus Kaitila (Finland).“At TRUE NORTH, we’re bringing the magic of Nordic nature and folklore to life in the heart of New York City,” says Petra Jasmiina, founder of NANY and one of the evening’s featured performers. “We’re celebrating the diversity of Nordic and Baltic art, and our shared Earth. On Earth Day, it’s a powerful reminder of how creativity can bring communities together around both culture and sustainability.” Jasmiina, a Finnish singer-songwriter, founded NANY in 2023 to foster collaboration and sustainability in the arts. “Nordic Artists of New York is about building community,” she explains. “Many of us come from far-flung countries to pursue art in this city. NANY is our way of uniting these talents, supporting each other, and sharing our heritage with the NYC community. TRUE NORTH is the culmination of that mission – it’s about coming together and creating an experience larger than any single artist or discipline.”TRUE NORTH has drawn support from numerous organizations in the spirit of community and sustainability. “We protect the planet through what we do best – art and community,” Jasmiina summarizes, noting the significance of hosting the showcase on Earth Day. The event will highlight eco-conscious themes and local environmental initiatives that are in line with Nordic values and nature connections. To further strengthen cross-cultural bonds, TRUE NORTH is presented in partnership with Finlandia Foundation National & New York Chapter, Scandinavian American Theatre Company, Nordic International Film Festival, Estonian Educational Society (which operates the Estonian House venue), HMVC Gallery, Scandinavian Butik and others. These partnerships have helped shape a program that authentically represents the Nordic-Baltic spirit – from curated film selections to theatre vignettes – and underscore the collective effortArts enthusiasts, Nordic expats, and New Yorkers of all backgrounds are invited to embark on this one-of-a-kind artistic adventure. Don’t miss the chance to experience Northern Europe’s creativity as it comes alive in New York. Tickets for TRUE NORTH are available now, granting access to the immersive exhibition, live show, and a post-show “Homecoming” reception, offering attendees Nordic refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists, further fostering the community connections that NANY strives to build. Space is limited, so interested guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early.Event: TRUE NORTH – The Expedition & The Summit, presented by Nordic Artists of New YorkDate & Time: April 22, 2025 – Doors open 5:30 PM; Exhibition 6:00–7:30 PM; Live Show 7:30–9:00 PM; Reception 9:00–10:00 PMVenue: New York Estonian House, 243 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016Tickets: Available now via NordicArtistsOfNewYork.com/TrueNorth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.