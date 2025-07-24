SPARKS! Premiered at the Reverie Room on April 13, 2025, with a cast of Paul Goodman, Eeppi Ursin, Logan Sigler (photographed), and Paul Green (photographed) SPARKS! Premiered at the Reverie Room on April 13, 2025, with a cast of Paul Goodman (photographed), Eeppi Ursin (photographed), Logan Sigler, and Paul Green SPARKS! – New One-Act Musical Comedy Ignites at The Reverie Room on August 31

Cantor-turned-playwright Cathy Lawrence brings a heartfelt humorous tale of online dating, AI vs. authenticity, and “repairing the world” to NYC’s newest venue.

After April’s packed house, we’re thrilled to light up the room once more.” — Cathy Lawrence, creator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh from its sold‑out April debut, SPARKS! – a brand-new one-act musical by Cathy Lawrence, another chance to catch the one‑act musical that critics called “smart, sweet, and soulful.” Lawrence, a longtime cantor, voice teacher, and former opera singer, took an unexpected leap into musical writing when a fateful Match.com date provided the idea for what would become SPARKS! This 60-minute show blends humor and heart as it tackles modern love and technology and ancient Jewish precepts, marking Lawrence’s first foray as a musical creator after years on the bimah and stage.SPARKS! follows two idealists, Lenny (a tech-savvy coder) and Kitty (a free-spirited cantor), who match online and meet at a quirky New Jersey inn. With two world-weary servers as witnesses, sparks fly and fade as the pair clash over creativity versus artificial intelligence in their impromptu plan to write a musical. The meta-theatrical story unfolds as a romantic comedy about human connection, creative collaboration, and fixing the world one step at a time.What makes SPARKS! especially newsworthy is the story behind its creation. Cathy Lawrence conceived the musical’s premise from personal experience, proving that even an awkward first date can inspire art. When friends she approached for help declined, Lawrence took it as a sign to forge ahead alone – unexpectedly penning the entire show herself. “I never planned to write a musical, but once the idea took hold I just kept going,” said Lawrence. “As a cantor and performer, stepping into the playwright’s role was a leap of faith, but one fueled by the very spark of connection this show celebrates. I hope SPARKS! makes people laugh, reflect, and leave the theater feeling hopeful about the power of human creativity and real connection in a tech-driven world – maybe even inspired to take their own small steps toward repairing the world.”The production features an original score of playful and poignant songs that bring Lenny and Kitty’s quirky journey to life. From the online dating opener “Lenny’s Profile” and the comically soulful “It’s a Spark,” to the uplifting finale “One Small Step,” each number adds charm while shining a light on the show’s central themes. SPARKS! touches on the dilemmas of digital distraction versus genuine connection, the clash of artificial intelligence with authentic creativity, and the Jewish concept of Tikkun Olam (“repairing the world”). All these big ideas are wrapped in a fast-paced, feel-good narrative that never loses its sense of fun.August 31 will also mark a milestone for The Reverie Room, an intimate new 50-seat performance venue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. In a stroke of serendipity, the venue opened just in time to host SPARKS!’ premiere, providing a cozy stage for Lawrence’s four-person cast and live pianist. Two performances are scheduled at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on August 31 (doors open 30 minutes prior), giving audiences two chances to catch this one-day-only event. Tickets are $20 (with a $10 minimum purchase at the venue’s onsite bodega café) and are available through The Reverie Room’s website or at the door.SPARKS! at a Glance:What: SPARKS! – original one-act musical comedy (60–70 minutes)Who: Written and composed by Cathy Lawrence (cantor, voice teacher, former opera singer); 4-member cast (2 men, 2 women) with piano and harp accompanimentWhen: August 31, 2025 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM (one day only)Where: The Reverie Room, 163 West 72nd Street, New York, NY (Upper West Side)Tickets: $20 general admission (advance purchase via The Reverie Room website; $10 minimum café purchase at venue)Tickets available at SPARKS! | Reverie Room SPARKS! A New One-Act Musical Comedy is produced by Dear Nomadic Artists, an organization founded to empower and support international performers in the pursuit of their career in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.