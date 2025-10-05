Valev Laube Releases New Album “Equinox” – A Healing Journey in Sound

Equinox - Album Cover Equinox - Album Cover Artwork by Valev Laube

A modern-minimalist-classical album born from recovery and renewal, Equinox blends ambient soundscapes with emotional storytelling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estonian-born but New York-based independent composer, designer, and artist Valev Laube has released his sophomore album Equinox, an emotionally charged collection of ambient and modern-Nordic Folk-inspired pieces that explore themes of healing and balance. Originally conceived as a short EP, Equinox evolved into a full-length album during Laube’s recovery from a serious health challenge, as the artist channeled his journey of healing into sound.The album’s title symbolizes the equinox — a moment of equal light and dark — mirroring Laube’s pursuit of equilibrium in life and art. The result is a deeply personal record tracing an emotional arc from turmoil to tranquility, inviting listeners into a landscape of soothing melodies and heartfelt introspection.“This project shows a more mature side of me,” Laube shares. “Music rooted in my mental-health struggles and the self-damaging choices that hurt me physically and emotionally. These songs are about healing and making amends — I hope they offer comfort to anyone who needs a reminder to be gentle with themselves.”Drawing on his classical and folk roots, Laube blends violin, piano, and ambient production into an immersive atmosphere that is both ethereal and grounded. The album unfolds like a narrative of recovery — what begins in introspective shadow gradually finds resolution in light.“Releasing Equinox now feels like coming full circle,” Laube says. “What started as a few songs written in isolation grew into a complete album once I allowed myself to pour all my feelings into the music.”Equinox follows Laube’s acclaimed debut Liminal (January 2025), an 18-track work spanning 15 years of writing. While Liminal was sweeping and cinematic, Equinox is intimate — a gentle reflection of an artist rediscovering his balance.The album was officially released on November 10, 2025, and is currently available on SoundCloud (soundcloud.com/valev-laube/sets/equinox) and Fairmus (fairmus.com/app/albums/2ospwAq4h5IAVzlu3Wqw). A full rollout to all major streaming platforms will follow soon.

