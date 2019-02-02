Upcoming Nordic Fantasy Musical Aiming for Broadway

Kalevala Promotional Video ft. Johanna Telander Kalevala Promotional Video ft. Johanna Telander Kalevala The Musical ft. Reeta Vestman

Kalevala the Musical ignites international online buzz with a new promotional video and two music videos. Concerts coming up in New York, West Coast & Finland.

We’ve heard from people across the world, reaching even the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, many asking for tour dates. It's encouraging to see excitement build up even beyond the US and Europe” — Johanna Telander

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A release of new music from composer/writer Johanna Telander’s project in development: Kalevala the Musical has created significant media interest in New York, Northern Europe, and beyond.Kalevala the Musical is based on ancient folklore that eventually became the national epic poem of Finland. Published for the first time in a book of poetry by Elias Lonnrot in 1835, The Kalevala is widely cherished and has been a source of inspiration to many fantasy authors including J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of The Rings.A native of Finland, the globetrotter, and mother-of-two who resides in the Greater New York City area, Telander took on crafting The Kalevala into a musical theatre experience as a labor of love. “This is a project carrying great personal meaning for me. My grandmother gave me her collection of poems, which had been her great aunt’s. I want these stories to inspire my children’s generation, and gain their rightful place right alongside the Grimm Brothers and the Ancient Greek Myths. The time is now for The Kalevala story to stand on its own internationally,” Telander said.Telander’s Kalevala the Musical is gaining momentum in the theatrical community. An Equity staged reading is in the works for New York this spring and a workshop event is being developed for San Francisco in September. Due to popular demand, a second concert is scheduled for Helsinki for April 28, 2019.“I truly believe that culture with its traditions, values, and artistic treasures is something that connects people all over the world. Kalevala is a fantasy story that teaches the younger generation the value found in history when taking on one’s own struggles in life, and reminds the older generation to find strength in their roots and to stay true to themselves,” described Kalevala the co-producer/cast member, Kristi Roosmaa. Roosmaa is a well-known actress-singer in her native Estonia and known as the first Estonian musical theatre singer to perform at Carnegie Hall.Although based on Finnish Folklore, the enticing story carries a universal meaning, providing a magical space to showcase cultural diversity and tell a story of humankind. The diverse cast from a variety of countries, such as the US, Finland, Estonia, Israel, and Japan, is a reflection of the collaborative effort made to tell the story to an international audience. “Within the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen immense growth in media interest and online visits. Across our music videos and social media platforms, we’ve reached millions, and received close to 100,000 views online,” commented the creative marketing director Valev Laube A pop recording artist in her youth, Telander’s musical influences are rich and diverse including an eclectic mix of jazz, Finnish folk, and American musical theatre. Current New York cast members include Raissa Bennett (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), Omer Shaish (RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR), Catrina Teruel, Tsubasa Ogawa (THE KING AND I ON TOUR) and Elina Miettinen (American Ballet Theatre). In collaboration with the NY cast, Finnish singer-actress Reeta Vestman (SOUND OF MUSIC, HONEYMOON IN VEGAS), and Finnish actor Mikael Haavisto (MAMMA MIA, THE LAST SHIP) have taken part in on-going New York workshops, and recently co-produced a star-studded cast concert of Kalevala the Musical to a sold-out audience at Helsinki’s Kapsäkki Theatre.For the latest information on Kalevala the Musical, follow their progress on Facebook or visit the official website - www.kalevalamusical.com

Kalevala the Musical - Promotional Video (New York, NY)



