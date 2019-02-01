Medical Malpractice Attorney Heather A. Kanny Joins Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley And Urbach, P.C. as a Shareholder

Heather A. Kanny

Medical malpractice defense attorney Heather A. Kanny has joined the law firm Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. in Addison, Texas.

Heather has an accomplished record of achievement in the field of healthcare litigation, and her addition to our law firm will enhance the array of services that we can provide to our clients.” — Dick Wiles

ADDISON, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. has strengthened its expanding medical malpractice defense practice with the arrival of Heather A. Kanny, who joins the firm as a shareholder. Kanny was previously a Partner in the Dallas office of Fraley & Fraley, L.L.P.

Kanny defends physicians, hospitals, nurses, and other health care providers in business and professional disputes, including medical malpractice lawsuits, administrative proceedings before the Texas Medical Board, peer review and credentialing matters. She has successfully represented physicians in high-profile, multi-million-dollar cases in numerous counties across Texas. She also handles appeals in various appellate courts throughout the State of Texas. Her hard work and dedication have earned her recognition from the Texas legal community including a Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 and prestigious awards such as Texas Rising Stars by Super Lawyers (Thomson Reuters, 2017-2019) and recognition on D Magazine’s list of “Best Lawyers Under 40” (2019).

“Healthcare professionals face increasing liability exposure from litigious patients with unrealistic expectations of medical care, governmental regulation and administrative scrutiny, as well as the specter of excessive damage awards or administrative penalties. When confronted with the threat of a lawsuit, governmental or administrative investigation, healthcare providers need experienced, knowledgeable lawyers of the highest caliber to advise and represent them. Heather has an accomplished record of achievement in the field of healthcare litigation, and her addition to our law firm will enhance the array of services that we can provide to our clients. We are excited to have her join our team of experienced trial and appellate lawyers,” said Dick Wiles, a shareholder and head of the firm’s medical malpractice group.

Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. is a full-service commercial law firm located in Addison, Texas and serving the D/FW Metroplex and North Texas area. Their attorneys provide legal representation in a broad range of practice areas, including complex commercial litigation, medical malpractice defense and healthcare litigation, appeals in state and federal courts, business, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, executive employment representation, insurance defense, intellectual property, bankruptcy, creditor’s rights, taxation, and estate planning. For more information visit the firm’s website at www.hhdulaw.com.



