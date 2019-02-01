Chill Protein CBD Launches Website www.chillprotein.com

CHILL PROTEIN CBD FITNESS CHILL PROTEIN CBD LOGO CHILL PROTEIN CBD PRODUCT PACKAGE

Offering a Blend of Very High-Quality Protein and Cannabinoid (CBD) all in a single serve package Refuel – Recovery – Relief – Relax

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIAMI, FL, February 1, 2019, Chill Protein CBD LLC (Chill Protein or the Company), a health product company focused on the Cannabinoid (CBD) market, today announced the launch of its website: www.chillprotein.com . Additionally the sites www.chillgolfing.com www.chillbodycbd.com , and www.chillproteincbd.com will become active.“We are excited that our website is now live,” said Beau Clavijo , President of Chill Protein. “We believe our product offerings on our website are outstanding and we will continue to refine and create new product offerings for our customers. The hemp industry is an exciting industry and CBD has shown many important benefits.”The World Health Organization, has stated that CBD may have therapeutic values and may be able to treat anxiety, inflammation, and relieve pain.Beau Clavijo continued, “Our protein powder is a blend made of very high-quality whey isolate and concentrate protein and 99.6 % CBD Isolate (with our powder having less than 0.3% THC). Each protein powder serving contains over 26 grams of protein and is rich in branch chain amino acids (BCAA) and glutamine. Our blend offers different protein sources and thus has a unique amino acid profile and provides a sustained-release protein blend, to power and fuel your muscles. Our CBD is made under precise manufacturing techniques and provides a consistent and powerful product. Our motto is: Refuel - Recovery - Relief – Relax.”Chill Protein advises the following: to use its products responsibly; before using this product consult a physician; may interact with other drugs; statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; and our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.Chill Protein CBD, LLCFor Further inquiries please email us at:info@chillprotein.com



