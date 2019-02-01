EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS AND 6 PARTNERS IN THE US LAUNCH RESELLER ROADSHOW “YOU ARE NOT ALONE”

Partners skill up events across 13 cities with Fortinet, JASK, Infoblox, SentinelOne, Nozomi Networks and Picus Security - latest and the most disruptive trends

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, leading distributor in cyber security and cloud transformation is bringing its “You Are Not Alone” Roadshow to the US between Feb. 22nd to Sept.19th 2019 to showcase the latest disruptive and innovative solutions both in cyber and cloud technology. The “Your Are Not Alone” Roadshow, which will visit thirteen different cities across US, will outline with its Partners how Resellers can boost business opportunities and profitability ,how Exclusive Networks help them to achieve new revenues from the changing enterprise technology landscape, separate themselves from competitors, and provide complete solutions to their customers.Attendees will discover the last disruptive and innovative solutions from 6 of our partners below:• Fortinet: A Top-rated network access and content security vendor, Fortinet has one of the widest and strongest product lines in the cybersecurity marketplace and is an industry anchor for sharing intelligence and cooperative solutions.• JASK: is modernizing security operations with products and services to reduce organizational risk and improve the efficiency of your Analysts by providing them with rich insights about the Cybersecurity of your systems, turning the SIEM into the Autonomous SOC.• Infoblox: By securing vital IT infrastructures such as DHCP, IPAM, and DNS, InfoBlox is a rock-solid security solution and a must have for many online businesses that don’t want to take chances.• SentinelOne: Powerful End Point Detection and Response that saves you time by using multiple AI engines, providing complete visibility into all activity, and even rolling back threats with a single agent far beyond traditional Anti-Virus.• Nozomi Networks: Delivers real-time cyber security and operational visibility for vital OT networks that exceed the capabilities of typical SCADA oriented solutions.• Picus Security: Provides continuous Breach & Attack Simulation technologies, surpassing standard pen-testing, that provide customized and relevant security enhancements to your cybersecurity staff.Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Exclusive Networks Executive Vice-President North America says, “This roadshow was designed to be different. It providers our partners two educational tracks to grow their knowledge, improve their profitability with multi segment solutions, and create competitive differentiation for themselves. Add to this Exclusive Networks dedicated focus to Cyber and Cloud Security matched with our capabilities to enable partners to deliver complete global rollouts in some of the most remote parts of the world. This educational event is not a sales pitch, it’s about understanding the changes in threats, responses, and market trends showcasing both cyber and cloud technology solutions that are disruptive, innovative, high-margin vendor technologies for resellers to take advantage of. Having a good mix in the vendor portfolio is critical to offering maximum value and relevance as the global specialist VAD.”Elliott Long, Exclusive Technology Evangelist and speaker at event adds, “The Cybersecurity Market place is undergoing rapid change as new innovations rise to meet the growing threat environment. Effective cybersecurity solutions exist, but logistical problems can thwart engagement and missteps are abounding. This is where Exclusive Networks has such a compelling offering to the market, as a VAD we rise above legacy distribution and not only deliver product but help facilitate the rest of the story. It can be difficult to search the market for answers as well as who to partner with and for what. The result of your investment is understanding and enjoying a full cybersecurity solution. At the roadshow we will demonstrate our willingness to accommodate customers and resellers and at the same time have some fun.”Registration for and more information about “You Are Not Alone” Roadshow events which take place in Dallas (21st Feb.) Miami (26t Feb.), Seattle (March 13th), San Jose (March 20th), Boston (April 3rd), Orange County (April 24th), Chicago (May 1st), Saint Louis (May 15th), Washington DC (May 30th), Phoenix (June 6th), Atlanta (Sept. 10th), New York (Sept. 17th) and Atlantic City (Sept. 19th) is available at www.exclusiveroadshow2019.com



