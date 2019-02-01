New Book Teaches Hispanic Entrepreneurs the “Secret Sauce” for Success in Federal Government Contracting

Rafael Marrero, author of La Salsa Secreta del Tio Sam Cover of La Salsa Secreta del Tio Sam

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “La Salsa Secreta del Tío Sam: Ingredientes y recetas para triunfar en el mercado federal” (Spanish edition) by Rafael Marrero will be available on Amazon later this month. It is the first government contracting book in Spanish for Hispanics, whose 4.37 million firms contribute $700 billion to the U.S. economy each year.Author Rafael Marrero believes in the virtues and importance of “passing the salsa” to his Hispanic counterparts. His decision to publish in Spanish was motivated by these facts from Pew Research Center:• In 2016 the Hispanic population in the U.S reached 58 million.• 37 million Hispanics ages 5 and older speak Spanish at home.• Hispanic immigrant population is projected to grow by 57% from 2015 to 2050.In this sense, Rafael Marrero’s book, “La Salsa Secreta del Tío Sam” (“Uncle Sam’s Secret Sauce”), is a trailblazer. It is the first and only business book published in the Spanish language on the subject matter.Rafael Marrero stated: “There are 4.37 million Hispanic-Owned businesses that, together, contribute $700 billion to the American economy each year.” Adding: “The U.S. Federal government, the world’s richest customer, has set aside 23% of all purchases for small businesses. However, Hispanic-owned businesses are not benefitting from these programs. In fact, less than a fraction of 1% of all Hispanic-owned businesses in America are registered to do business with the U.S. government.” Rafael Marrero’s new book from Neo Club Ediciones, “La Salsa Secreta del Tío Sam” is designed to help Hispanic-Owned businesses become familiar with the ingredients and recipes for success in Federal contracting by addressing the readers in their native tongue.This unique new book, featuring insights from supplier diversity practitioner, and government contracting expert Rafael Marrero, is an invaluable treasure trove of practical, hands-on advice from an author gathering his expertise in one place! Jam-packed with memorable and practical suggestions, you'll hear humorous anecdotes and sage advice from a nationally recognized government contracting coach for aspiring Hispanic government contractors. While Marrero’s book title, – “La Salsa Secreta del Tío Sam” – draws its name from a culinary metaphor, the work itself is a practical business handbook, offering up real world, hands on examples of ingredients and recipes for success to break into the $500 billion-dollar federal marketplace and win federal contracts.About the author:Rafael Marrero is a Stanford, and Cornell University trained senior corporate executive, acclaimed management consultant and supplier diversity practitioner. Mr. Marrero has 30 years of enterprise-wide, comprehensive management experience in both the public and private sectors, in business development and operational environments. Marrero is a two-time Inc. 500 Honoree, NMSDC MBE Supplier of the Year, and Top Government Services Provider (Inc. Magazine). His experience and knowledge include cradle-to-grave management of business processes and strategies, revenue capture, new business development, public and investor relations, and compliance issues across multiple and diverse business enterprises. Mr. Marrero is the CEO of Rafael Marrero & Company, a business-to-government management consultancy. He was most recently the VP of Corporate Vendor Management, Contracts, Supply Chain and Procurement for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), a Fortune 500 company. Rafael Marrero is a member of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Learn more: www.rafaelmarrero.com or call (888) 595-6221.



