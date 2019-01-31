TrenData Closes 2018 with Record Sales and 100% Client Renewal Rate

Company increases bookings, wins enthusiastic, committed clients

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrenData, a leading global provider of AI-driven people-analytics solutions, ended the year with its strongest quarter in company history. In addition, revenues for the full 2018 year also hit record levels, with the company signing such notable clients as Federal Realty, Healthgrades, and Quick and Clean Carwash, expanding both the client base and the industries TrenData supports.In a clear indication of customer satisfaction and commitment, TrenData renewed 100% of its 2017 clients, with some signing up for expanded solutions with TrenData. Among the renewals was DuraServ , who increased their license count in response to substantial company growth and implemented a real-time data source feed through the ADP marketplace , where TrenData is now featured.As part of the ADP marketplace, the biggest human capital management app store, TrenData’s solution is widely available to companies seeking tailored HR solutions that blend platforms and data.In 2018, TrenData also joined the Deltek Product Marketplace , where strategic business partners share a commitment to providing the highest quality products and business services. Construction giant Adolphson-Peterson is among many companies employing TrenData’s people analytics software in conjunction with a Deltek offering.“TrenData’s growing client base and partner ecosystem are the key engines for our growth,” said TrenData co-founder and CEO Tom McKeown. “We continue to put these revenues back into the company so our product development can continue to keep us on the leading edge in analytics technology.”TrenData launched version 3.0 of its analytics platform in the second half of 2018, featuring the most recent technology in natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence.About TrenDataBased in Dallas, Texas, TrenData is a cloud-based platform company providing people analytics to address critical business needs. Co-founders Tom McKeown and Mark Hamdan have over 30 years in the HR space.



