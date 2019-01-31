INDIGENOUS Announces Spring 2019 Line “Art in Nature” Collection

Organic Cotton Leaf Cardigan Organic Cotton Handwoven Poncho and Crochet Tank

Each style tells the story of sustainable fashion—creating a wardrobe with meaning, and awareness through design.

At some point the earth's beauty becomes enough.” — Toni Morrison

SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based INDIGENOUS , a 25-year Impact Fashion pioneer, announces the retail debut of the ART IN NATURE COLLECTION , a line not only inspired by the natural world, but kind to it as well: 100% organic, non-toxic, and sustainable. Handcrafted in Peru, the spring line is part of the brand’s culture of caring—lifting the lives of artisans, their families, and communities while investing in a supply chain that goes beyond fair trade to make the biggest impact possible.Fresh and forward, the spring line offers everyday modern wardrobe staples like soft organic Pima cotton tops and leggings, as well as intricate knits and textural wovens. These styles layer together with sophistication and make timeless dressing simple and sustainable.• Draping fabrics and fluttering asymmetrical hemlines evoke coursing streams and waterfalls.• Intricate artisan knits, for which the ethical fashion company is well-known, draw upon the natural symmetry of plant life. Mirroring the natural world, designs include leaf-inspired details and textures reminiscent of ancient tree bark, dappled sunlight, and river stones.Each style is all-natural, crafted from organic Pima cotton, and soft, eco-friendly Tencel. New fabrics, like hand-wovens, and lightweight organic cotton crepe, make their debut this season. Designer Britta Reynolds grounded the line in a timeless palette of neutrals complemented by rich colors of verdant moss green—the color of hope and life—deep watery blues, peaceful lavenders, and vibrant papaya orange.As an all-natural clothing brand, the earth is always at the heart of INDIGENOUS, but never before has the line so readily drawn upon the planet as its muse. Each style tells the story of sustainable fashion , creating a wardrobe with meaning, and awareness through design.About INDIGENOUSCalifornia-based INDIGENOUS is a 20-year pioneer of Impact Fashion. The company leads sustainable and ethical product sourcing, and industry-wide initiatives designed to impact the way fashion is created, valued, and worn. Employing over 1,000 artisans and offered in 700+ stores nationwide, the brand has grown organically since 1994. Founders Scott Leonard and Matt Reynolds set out to change a broken industry model by cultivating a culture of caring, and have set industry standards in Fair Trade and organic, healthier products. Privately-held, the company is a founding member of B Corporation, the Sustainable Working Group, Social Labor Convergence, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Read more at INDIGENOUS.com and follow us on Twitter (@indigenousDesigns), Facebook (Indigenous) and Instagram (IndigenousDesigns).



