HouseMaster Recognizes 2 Indianapolis Real Estate Professionals with Century Club Award

Edna Peterson with Adam Catron (left) and Alex Montagano (right)

Real estate professionals in community receive award for their commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections serving Indianapolis recently presented two real estate professionals in the region with the company’s Century Club Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Alan and Edna Peterson, owners of IndyNorth HouseMaster Home Inspections located in Carmel, IN, along with their Marketing Manager, Cindy Alcorn, presented the awards to each professional.Here is a look at the two realtors honored:-- Adam Catron of F.C. Tucker --"We have had the privilege of working with Adam for over six years and it has been great watching his business grow," Edna Peterson said.He is also an Indy Real Estate YouTube "Expert" with his RealSceneTV & Indy Realty Bros videos. Catron and his twin brother Seth, a HouseMaster home inspector, are known in the Indy area as the "Dynamic Duo!"Peterson added: “It is our privilege to recognize Adam for these achievements.”In 2017, Adam Catron earned a Top Sales Producer Award as a single agent team. In addition, he has earned Top Sales Agent of the Month, and Top Listing Agent of the Month multiple times over the last seven years. In the last three years, Adam has made F.C. Tucker's Presidents Club and Executive Clubs, and in 2017 he received The Rising Star (real estate) Award."My 'why' as a real estate professional is to create a life for myself and for my family that is full of happiness, joy and adventure," Catron said. "My goal is to create a life that gives me the power to help others in real estate and in real life. We all joke about agents wearing many hats, but I enjoy wearing all them. It's what I'm meant to do."-- Alex Montagano of eXp Realty --"We have also worked with Alex for nearly 6 years and have loved watching him grow too,” Peterson said. "It is an honor to recognize him for this achievement."Alex Montagano was previously with RE/MAX Legends, where he earned the Rookie of the Year Award in 2014, received the 100% Club Award in 2014 & 2015, and the Platinum Club Award. In 2017, he was inducted into the RE/MAX Legends Hall of Fame.In 2018, Alex joined eXp Realty, an innovative new company that is taking the industry by storm. In addition to his market knowledge and negotiating skills, Alex always puts his client's needs at the forefront when selling their home. On average, his sellers receive 97% of their list price and more than 80% of his business comes from referrals.HouseMaster has been serving the Indianapolis area since 2010 and is considered one of HouseMaster’s top franchises in customer satisfaction and market share. Alan and Edna Peterson are leaders in the Indianapolis community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system."On behalf of all of HouseMaster, we want to congratulate Adam and Alex on their success and achievements," said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, please contact Operations Manager, Edna Peterson, housemasterindy@housemaster.com, 317-844-6873.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 300 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.