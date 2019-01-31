Laffey Real Estate Promotes Linda Michael to Branch Manager

Mark T. Laffey, Linda Michael, Bettie Meinel, Allison Platt

GREENVALE, NY, USA, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laffey Real Estate, Long Island’s premier family owned residential real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the promotion of Linda Soldano Ragione Michael to the role of Branch Manager of the New Hyde Park office. The announcement was made jointly by principals, Mark T. Laffey and Philip C. Laffey, the Broker-Owners of the old firm. “Linda has real estate in her DNA. As a second generation realtor, Linda’s in-depth perspective of the real estate market is a priceless attribute to the firm,” explained Philip C. Laffey/ Principal, Broker Owner.

Her progress has been well documented: awarded Laffey's 2017 Shining Start Honor, named 2018 Career Leader, responsible for mentorship, innovative thinking and strategic planning and, most recently recipient of the 2018 Overall Top Producer Port Washington Office Award.

Linda quickly assumed the Branch Manager role of nurturer, teacher and mentor with the same electricity and vigor she has used throughout her entire real estate career. Her common sense, direct approach is invaluable to the development of strong realtors, a responsibility she has excelled at from the very start.

In this new chapter, she is managing a robust office of realtors, navigating the complex market and applying her skills to foster a growth-oriented sales culture. Using her notoriously high energy business style, Linda’s impact is already beginning to see results. A Realtor’s Realtor, she is actively marketing and selling real estate closing out another banner year matching her 2018 success while recruiting, mentoring and challenging her team of professionals.

A Board member of the Port Washington Senior Center and a fifth generation Port Washingtonian, Linda still resides in Port Washington with her extended family.

Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of over 500 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio, extends their reach to more than 60 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, developments and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2017 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional record of success.





