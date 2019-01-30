Laffey Real Estate Recognizes Excellence

Pictured: Mark T. Laffey, Janet Berookhim, Bettie Meinel

Janet Berookhim Companywide 2018 Top Producer Award Recipient

Janet exemplifies the Top Producer. From her work ethics to personal integrity, she knows what it takes to succeed and to thrive. We are very proud to present her with this honor.” — Philip C. Laffey

GREENVALE, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laffey Real Estate celebrates the success and accomplishments of Janet Berookhim, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker at the firm’s annual year end celebration. The awards ceremony was followed by a gala Holiday event at Carltun on the Park.

Janet received the 2018 Companywide Top Producer Overall Company Diamond Award for her exceptional business success. As a consistent top producer in the Laffey Organization, member of the coveted Hall of Fame and a leader in residential new construction home sales industry wide, Berookhim epitomizes the best of the best.

“Janet exemplifies the Top Producer," commented Philip C. Laffey, Broker Owner of Laffey Real Estate. "From her work ethics to personal integrity, she knows what it takes to succeed and to thrive. We are very proud to present her with this honor.”

Over Ms. Berookhim’s real estate career, she has worked closely with buyers and sellers in all price ranges along the North Shore. She has worked tirelessly to cultivate a loyal referral network among the Gold Coast Developers representing luxury new construction in Nassau County. Her long-standing success is a testament to her local area knowledge. By year end 2018, Janet has sold close to $500 Million worth of residential real estate over the course of her illustrious career, a feat not easily topped in the highly competitive real estate industry.

About Laffey Real Estate

Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of almost 500 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Luxury Portfolio® and Who’s Who In Luxury Real Estate® extends their reach to more than 50 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, new development marketing, mortgage and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2017 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional record of success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.