IT Data Solutions Awarded Prime Multi-Year Federal Reserve Board IT Contract
IT Data Solutions awarded a five-year contract for the maintenance and security of current and future on-premise, cloud solutions, and IT infrastructure
Among the 10 functional service areas to be supported by IT Data Solutions under this federal contract are:
1. Administrative and Data Entry
2. Business Intelligence
3. Change Management
4. Configuration Management/Enterprise Architecture
5. Program and Project Management
6. Systems Analyst/Engineer
7. System Development/Database Administration
8. Security/System Administration
9. Technical Writing
10. Training
“We are very proud to have received our first major multi-year U.S. Government Award. We are confident that as Prime Contractors, the Federal Reserve Board will become a cornerstone of our U.S. Government portfolio,” said Abel Herrera, President, Founder, and CEO of IT Data Solutions. Herrera added: "This opportunity is the direct result of our involvement with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and its Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) development program. As an HBE firm, we participated in the USHCC National Convention and the USHCC Legislative Summit matchmaking events and developed beneficial relationships with federal buyers and key decision makers. This was great ROI for our Hispanic-owned business.”
About IT Data Solutions
IT Data Solutions is a Miami-based management consulting services provider specializing in Information Technology (IT) solutions and tools for large private and public sector clients. As self-performing Program Managers, we provide: Application Development (App Dev), Data Warehousing (DW), Business Intelligence (BI), and Data Analytics to assist with your enterprise IT data architecture. We turn big data into actionable intelligence to help reach your mission objectives. Our IT data solutions help you increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and streamline processes. The firm is a proud member of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). Certified Minority Owned Small Business Concern (8a/DBE/MBE/HUBZone pending).
For more information on the subject of this release or how to team with IT Data Solutions on Federal Government opportunities under this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle, contact: Abel Herrera, President/CEO: abel@itdatasolutions.com. Tel. 954-885-2003 or Rafael Marrero, Senior Executive Advisor: rafael@itdatasolutions.com. Tel. 305-205-3536.
Rafael Marrero, CEO
Rafael Marrero & Company
1-888-595-6221 Ext 700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.