IT Data Solutions Awarded Prime Multi-Year Federal Reserve Board IT Contract

Abel Herrera, CEO of IT Data Solutions

IT Data Solutions awarded a five-year contract for the maintenance and security of current and future on-premise, cloud solutions, and IT infrastructure

We are very proud to have received our first major U.S. Government Award. We are confident that as Prime Contractors, the Federal Reserve will become a cornerstone of our U.S. Government portfolio.” — Abel Herrera

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has awarded Hispanic-owned information technology leader IT Data Solutions , a Prime Contract on its Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle for Information Technology Services. Under this prestigious contract IT Data Solutions, an SBA 8(a) certified firm, will provide support for projects associated with the maintenance and security of current and future on-premise, cloud solutions, and infrastructure.Among the 10 functional service areas to be supported by IT Data Solutions under this federal contract are:1. Administrative and Data Entry2. Business Intelligence3. Change Management4. Configuration Management/Enterprise Architecture5. Program and Project Management6. Systems Analyst/Engineer7. System Development/Database Administration8. Security/System Administration9. Technical Writing10. Training“We are very proud to have received our first major multi-year U.S. Government Award. We are confident that as Prime Contractors, the Federal Reserve Board will become a cornerstone of our U.S. Government portfolio,” said Abel Herrera, President, Founder, and CEO of IT Data Solutions. Herrera added: "This opportunity is the direct result of our involvement with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and its Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) development program. As an HBE firm, we participated in the USHCC National Convention and the USHCC Legislative Summit matchmaking events and developed beneficial relationships with federal buyers and key decision makers. This was great ROI for our Hispanic-owned business.”About IT Data SolutionsIT Data Solutions is a Miami-based management consulting services provider specializing in Information Technology (IT) solutions and tools for large private and public sector clients. As self-performing Program Managers, we provide: Application Development (App Dev), Data Warehousing (DW), Business Intelligence (BI), and Data Analytics to assist with your enterprise IT data architecture. We turn big data into actionable intelligence to help reach your mission objectives. Our IT data solutions help you increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and streamline processes. The firm is a proud member of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). Certified Minority Owned Small Business Concern (8a/DBE/MBE/HUBZone pending).For more information on the subject of this release or how to team with IT Data Solutions on Federal Government opportunities under this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle, contact: Abel Herrera, President/CEO: abel@itdatasolutions.com. Tel. 954-885-2003 or Rafael Marrero, Senior Executive Advisor: rafael@itdatasolutions.com. Tel. 305-205-3536.



