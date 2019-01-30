Cubresa Developing BrainPET Insert Through Joint Venture in China

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in PET inserts for MRI, is expanding into the clinical marketplace with the announcement of a joint venture in Hefei, China. Together with the GaoXin Group and private investors, Cubresa has formed the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute (SCHERI), based in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. The purpose of the organization is to focus on the design and development of leading-edge clinical products and applications, including an advanced BrainPET insert that will deliver improved sensitivity and resolution.

BrainPET is a PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace, offering improved imaging for neurodegenerative diseases. It is intended to retrofit into installed 3T and 1.5T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET-MRI imaging.

Mdm. Cai Xia, President of GaoXin Group, mentioned in her remarks that GaoXin Group has invested in many excellent high-tech companies around the world. The strategic partnership between GaoXin Group and Cubresa represents a model of win-win cooperation as the two industry-leading companies will exert concerted efforts in pushing forward the R&D and sales of PET-MRI products in both Chinese and global markets.

“GaoXin Group has been a leading technology investor for many years, and is excited to support this valuable BrainPET project. We feel it will be useful in China and around the world.” said Jingying Chen, Investments Manager at GaoXin Group and a member of the Board of Directors of SCHERI.

“We have been interested in launching an improved brain imaging product for several years, and are excited to work with GaoXin Group and SCHERI on this development”, said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. Dr. Schellenberg is the VP-R&D of the SCHERI BrainPET Project and also sits on the SCHERI Board of Directors.

The BrainPET insert is designed to enhance the detection and treatment of neurological diseases. Application areas include brain cancers, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s dementia.

About GaoXin Group

Located in Hefei, the capital city of Anhui Province, GaoXin Group is an investment and financing platform that is dedicated to investing in high-tech start-ups and accelerating their growth. By the end of 2018, GaoXin Group has participated in setting up 25 funds, totaling at 57.579 billion yuan. Also, by the end of 2018, GaoXin Group has participated in and held the equity shares of 326 companies and made a total amount of investment at 12.694 billion yuan, among which eight companies have become publicly listed (M&A included) and 25 companies listed in the new three boards. The fund manager, Hefei GaoXin Development & Investment, is an equity holding subsidiary of GaoXin Group and a highly influential and professional institutional investor in China.

About Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute (SCHERI)

SCHERI, the Sino-Canadian Health Engineering Research Institute, is based in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, and initiates and executes research and development projects in the area of medical devices and technologies.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com



