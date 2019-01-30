Obba Babatunde to Host MIMPA's 10th Annual Lady In Red Gala

Host Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards 2019

MIMPA's 10th Annual Lady in Red Gala Star-Studded Event

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release Contact: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com(323) 799-6266OBBA BABATUNDE TO HOST MIMPA’s 10th ANNUAL LADY IN RED GALAJanuary 2019— Beverly Hills , CA. The Multicultural International Motion Picture Association (MIMPA), welcomes a star-studded line-up of entertainment and celebrity guest to its 10th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala. MIMPA will host the annual affair this year at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, on February 15th, 2019, hosted by Emmy Award Winning Actor/Entertainer, Obba Babatunde, “Miss Evers Boys”, “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”, “The Eye”, “The Notebook” , “John Q”, “After The Sunset”, “I’m Dying up Here”, “Half N Half”, “Life”, “The Temptations”, “Once In a Lifetime”, “Dear White People”, “Days of Our Lives”, “CSI ”and “Dreamgirls” just to name a few of his many, many film, television and stage roles. Mr. Babatunde will also perform with his band, “The Red Hot Four” at the event.Also performing at the gala, Jazz/Pop/Rock, Violinist, Lovely Previn aka Alicia Previn whose song stylings with her electric violin have toured the world with bands “In Tua Nua”, “The Young Dubliners”, and “The Hothouse Flowers”. In addition, internationally renowned Artist/Composer, Mirjana Anastasijevic who is receiving the “International Entertainment Award” will also perform. Carmelita Pittman, who toured with the legendary James Brown, and is a renown Vocalist “Rosebud” recording, and Founder of The Rose Breast Cancer Society, will be a featured guest artist, with her rendition of “La Vie En Rose”, along with up and coming teen YouTube sensation, Gabriela Warren.“Our goal at MIMPA’s Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards is two-fold in nature, in that we want to uplift and empower our phenomenal female honorees, Jan Perry, Iris Gordy, Mirjana Anastasijevic, Lisa Sanfilippo, Elisha Valentine, Lauryn Hunter, Shelly Rufin, Sharon Doyle, Judy Pace and Kathleen Bradley-Redd for their unique and distinctive contributions and achievements, while at the same time, raise financial support and awareness for a worthy cause, with a portion of proceeds being designated to benefit Shelter Partnership, Inc.”, stated Gail Gibson, President of MIMPA.With a host of invited and confirmed celebrity guest attending including Songstress, Mary Wilson, Actor, James Pickens, Jr., Richard Lawson, Tina Knowles Lawson, David Harrison Levi, Doc Powell, The Pointer Sisters, Blair Underwood, Quincy Jones, Florence LaRue, Ambassador, Diane Watson (Lady in Red Recipient), Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, Courtney Vance, Loretta Devine, Berry Gordy, Billy Davis Jr., Marilyn McCoo-Davis, Composer HB Barnum, and many, many, more.MIMPA’s 10th Annual Lady in Red Gala is sponsored in part by The Sanfilippo Foundation, Acceptance Recovery, Theoria Technical College, Fundduel, and Myloveablelegs.com, to benefit Shelter Partnership, Inc. a 5013(c) that provides goods and services to the homeless of Los Angeles county.For more information contact gail@mimpa.org or to purchase tickets visit www.mimpa.org , also contact gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com Phone: (323) 799-6266.



