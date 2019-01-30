OnPage Doubles Growth Through Strategic Integration Alliances to Benefit Managed Service Providers

OnPage

OnPage's Integration Strategy Enables MSPs to Manage Ticketing and Incident Alert Management Within One User Interface

Our MSP customers look to OnPage to help them grow their businesses, streamline operations and keep their teams motivated and with these enhanced integrations, we can deliver value in all these areas.” — Judit Sharon - OnPage CEO

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, the leading provider of incident alert management has doubled its year-over-year revenue attained from the managed service provider (MSP) market. This increase in revenue is attributed to OnPage’s strategic integration alliances with the top providers of professional service automation (PSA) solutions and ticketing software providers including Datto’s Autotask, ConnectWise Manage and ServiceNow.

These alliances are a response to an increase in demand for automation within the MSP sector. While PSAs and ticketing platforms provide MSPs with automation surrounding the ticketing process, many fail to keep up with service level agreements (SLAs) due to a lack of alert automation. OnPage has stepped in and provided MSPs with the ability to convert incoming service tickets to smart alerts via tight integrations to Datto’s Autotask, ConnectWise Manage and ServiceNow, enabling ticketing and award-winning incident alert management within one pane of glass.

OnPage provides bi-directional communication between its incident alert management platform and ticketing systems popular with the MSP market. An incident alert management system, tightly integrated with a ticketing solution, will ensure that not only is an incident reported and catalogued, but that notification is completed all the way to the “last mile”, with the right tech receiving and responding quickly to a critical incident alert and that mean time to resolution (MTTR) is reduced. With OnPage’s Alert-Until-Read patented technology, alerts triggered by high priority tickets are sent to the assigned tech on his or her smartphone via the OnPage secure app, with a loud, distinctive alarm that gets attention at any time of day or night. On-call schedules are also synced with incident alert management, to make sure the right person gets alerted no matter what day or time the critical notification is triggered.

“We are delighted with the response to OnPage’s integration offerings,” said Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO. “Our MSP customers look to OnPage to help them grow their businesses, streamline operations and keep their teams motivated and with these new and enhanced integrations, we can deliver value in all these areas.”

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for MSP professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, OnPage helps MSPs and their clients get the most out of their digital investments, ensuring that sensors, monitoring systems and people have a reliable way to escalate critical alerts to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation, redundancy and scheduling features ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls, OnPage shrinks incident resolution time by automating the notification process, reducing human errors and streamlining operations. As part of IT service management, the solution tracks alert delivery, ticket status and responses, delivering complete audit trail reporting during and after each incident. OnPage is fully integrated with ConnectWise Manage, Datto’s Autotask and ServiceNow, allowing teams to initiate and manage alerts and escalation policies from these ticketing and PSA platforms.

MSPs rely on OnPage to streamline operations, keep their teams motivated, reduce costs and add new revenue streams to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.onpage.com or contact the company at marketing@onpagecorp.com or at (781) 916-0040.

CHECK OUT OUR POPULAR INTEGRATIONS

ConnectWise Manage Integration: https://www.onpage.com/msp-resource-library/connectwise-integration/

ServiceNow Integration: https://www.onpage.com/servicenow-integration-onpage/

Autotask Integration: https://www.onpage.com/autotask-integration-onpage/

OnPage - Incident Alert Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.