Two new appointments set Block Asset Management up for a strong 2019

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management Sarl, Luxembourg based AIFM and manager of the world’s first Blockchain/Cryptocurrency Fund of Funds, has made two appointments to support its growth strategy.

Daniel Vegue Domínguez, a former Julius Baer executive, joins the firm as a Partner and Chief Strategy Officer to help drive institutional sales & relationships. Daniel has been at Julius Baer since 2012 in various roles including; Head Independent Asset Managers (Latin America) and Head of Business Development & Acquisition Intermediaries for the Americas. Previously he held similar roles at Credit Suisse and Lloyds Bank. Daniel joining the management team signals Block Asset Management’s drive and commitment to this new asset class. The market players have signaled great interest in crypto and blockchain asset allocation on diversified strategies.

The second appointment is for Juan Carlos Serrano as Chief Operating Officer of BAM. Juan Carlos has more than 17 years of experience in the financial sector, working for leading international institutions such as Credit Suisse and AXA Group, where he held different senior positions in Controlling, Finance and Operations, especially in Private Banking. Juan Carlos holds a degree in Business Administration and a title of Executive Master of Corporate Finance (EMCF) from the Institute of Financial Services Zug IFZ.

“We feel Daniel’s and Juan Carlos’ proven track record of business management, operational and risk management at institutions such as Julius Baer, Credit Suisse and Lloyds Bank along with their fantastic reputation and character, will help us to increase exposure globally and awareness to diversify into this new asset class”, Manuel E. De Luque Muntaner, CEO of Block Asset Management, said in a statement Tuesday.



