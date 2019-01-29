Gettysburg Winner Announced

GettysGear Getaway Grand Prize winner Amy with her family at the Sachs Covered Bridge in Gettysburg, PA Great opportunity to explore history and enjoy local venues. Unique Products Made in Gettysburg, PA

GettysGear Getaway winner receives comprehensive package

We had such a wonderful experience enjoying quality family time and learning about the significance of Gettysburg in our history. We can’t wait to come back!” — GettysGear Getaway Winner Amy from Port Royal, VA

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winner of the highly touted GettysGear ® Getaway has been announced according to officials in Gettysburg. During the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2018, participants entered for their chance to win while sharing their favorite experiences about Gettysburg. The winner was awarded a comprehensive prize package to be enjoyed on their next visit to Gettysburg.Amy from Front Royal, VA is that grand prize winner and will enjoy a fantastic ensemble of food, shopping and activities that ensure her a premium experience.GettysGear, the sponsor and host of the Getaway is located at 28 N. Stratton Street in the historic old carriage house of the Swope Manor located in downtown Gettysburg and offers some of the most unique items in the Gettysburg area. Some examples are hand crafted cigars, small batch coffee, hand cast aluminum items, hand carved wooden pieces and many more locally made items. If you are in search of that unique, high quality, America made item, be sure to check out GettysGear.Accommodations are being provided by The Swope Manor Bed & Breakfast. The Swope which is located in one of the largest and most unique bed & breakfast establishments in the area offers 13 luxurious rooms. They make for a great getaway location and also specialize in bridal party and wedding rehearsal accommodations.Food and beverages are being provided by some of the best eateries and pubs in the area. From traditional Irish food to brew pub splendor, Amy is sure to enjoy the many options put before her. Her food and beverage choices will be Garryowen Irish Pub (Garryowenirishpub.net), Blue & Gray Bar and Grill (BlueGrayBarGrill.com), Gettysburg Eddies (GettysburgEddies.com), Battlefield Brew Works (BattlefieldBreWorks.com) and Mr. G's Ice Cream (facebook.com/mrgsicecream)When Amy is not enjoying the great cuisine that Gettysburg has to offer, she will be able to take in the sights and history of the most famous small town in the world! Tours and experiences have been arranged with the Gettysburg Tour Center (GettysburgBattlefieldTours.com), Carriage Tour (VictorianCarriageCompany.com) and The Heritage Center (GettysburgMuseum.com).According to Amy, her best memory of Gettysburg was spending time with her boys while visiting for Mother’s Day weekend. “We had such a wonderful experience enjoying quality family time and learning about the significance of Gettysburg in our history. We can’t wait to come back!”Be on the lookout for the 2nd annual GettysGear Getaway coming sometime in early 2019. The GettysGear Getaway is intended to showcase how special Gettysburg is and what it has to offer. Come for the history…stay for the hospitality.®

Exclusives from Gettysburg!



