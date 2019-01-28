Federal Reserve Board will host public research conference on its stress testing framework in July

The Federal Reserve Board in July will host a public research conference on its stress testing framework. The conference will bring together academics, regulators, bankers, and other stakeholders to discuss the transparency and effectiveness of the Board's stress tests and how the stress tests can remain a dynamic and useful tool of large bank supervision.

"This outreach effort will help the public better understand how stress tests work and will help us learn how we can improve and refine the program," said Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal K. Quarles. "A transparent and robust dialogue will benefit all stakeholders of the stress testing regime."

Now in its ninth year, the Board's stress tests remain a critical component of the Board's supervision of the largest institutions by providing an independent assessment of the capital adequacy of the firms. Strong capital levels act as a cushion to absorb losses, and the largest U.S. firms have substantially increased their capital since the first round of stress tests in 2009--more than doubling their capital levels to approximately $1.2 trillion.

The "Stress Testing: A Discussion and Review" conference will take place at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on July 9, 2019. Additional information, including an agenda and panelists, will be forthcoming.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.