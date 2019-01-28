SCA Partnership with Nationally-Accredited ICPT Delivers Standardized Evidence-Based CPE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA), the leading provider of online standardized evidence-based curriculum resources, digital content, and professional development for chaplaincy services launched a curriculum licensing agreement with the Institute for Clinical Pastoral Education (ICPT) in 2018. Following the execution of the licensing agreement, on December 21, 2018, ICPT garnered accreditation with the Accrediting Commission of the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). ACCET is a national accrediting agency recognized by the Secretary of Education as a reliable authority concerning the quality of education or training offered by the institutions of higher education they accredit. ACCET’s address is 1722 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20036 and their website is www.accet.org This is a historic milestone that sets ICPT’s Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) programs apart and elevates its relationship with SCA to a new level. SCA course graduates and professional clientele are now afforded the opportunity to enroll in the same high-quality online training they previously received from SCA or its affiliate, the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) through ICPT, which is accredited to offer CPE Units 1-4 and CPE Supervisor-in-Training (SIT) Units 1-4, with each of these Units consisting of 400 clock hours.Through the partnership with SCA and HCCN, ICPT delivers its 400-hour accredited CPE programs in a hybrid learning format. The partnership was established to integrate HCCN’s 40+ years of relevant, real world CPE experience onto ICPT’s award-winning learning management platform for all 4 levels of CPE training and SIT training programs. This collaboration is intended to improve student learning outcomes while simplifying ICPT’s CPE Supervisor’s efforts to integrate current CPE events into instruction.ICPT also partnered with SCA because its CPE content is educational and informative. It helps clinical providers and chaplains understand not only the current events of the day, but also how business and health care laws will impact the economy, society, and our lives in the future. Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of the Spiritual Care Association, said, “We are excited to partner with ICPT to bring engaging and informative CPE training to educators nationwide through an institutionally accredited school and look forward to continuing to build on this partnership.”ICPT’s CPE Supervisors using SCA CPE content on the ICPT Canvas Learning Platform will be supported by the Spiritual Care Association and the HCCN Community. HCCN’s global community of healthcare and spiritual care providers connects members around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing and inspiration that helps transform CPE teaching and learning.To learn more or to enroll in the program, visit: www.clinicalpastoraled.org . For more information about the Spiritual Care Association (SCA), visit www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org and stay connected with us on social media through Facebook and LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @SpiritualCareTweet.About SCAThe Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that establishes evidence-based quality indicators, scope of practice, and a knowledge base for spiritual care. As providers emphasize the delivery of positive patient experience, SCA is leading the way to educate, certify, credential and advocate so that more people in need, regardless of religion, beliefs or cultural identification, receive effective spiritual care in all types of institutional and community settings in the U.S. and internationally. SCA is committed to serving its multidisciplinary membership and growing the chaplaincy profession. The nonprofit SCA is an affiliate of HealthCare Chaplaincy NetworkTM (HCCN), a health care nonprofit organization founded in 1961 that offers spiritual-related information and resources, and professional chaplaincy services in hospitals, other health care settings, and online. Learn more at www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org



