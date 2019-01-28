Leading Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey announces changes to its leadership team

LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ – One of the largest Hispanic Chambers nationwide, The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ) just announced changes to their leadership team. The board of directors unanimously approved the appointment of Carlos Medina, Esq. who has served in the organization since 2012 and will now serve as the Chamber’s President and CEO. The current Vice Chairman Luis De La Hoz will move into the role of Chairman. Mr.Medina will remain a member of the board of directors, and the board will elect a new Vice Chair soon.“I think the new alignment better reflects my “day to day” implementation of the strategy on behalf of the SHCCNJ and will enable the chamber to take advantage of Luis’ perspective on many of the challenges facing our members every day,” said Medina.Luis De La Hoz expressed his appreciation to Carlos Medina. “Our vision, strategy, and main goal is to continue the growth we have had in the past years and to seek new and innovative ways to foster success for the thousands of small and Hispanic-owned businesses in New Jersey,” said De La HozOver 5,200 new Hispanic owned businesses are launched every year and contribute millions of dollars to New Jersey’s economy in addition to the 119,000 businesses that already call New Jersey home. Hispanic Businesses are the fastest growing demographic in the United States adding more than $2 trillion in GDP. The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ is committed to the continued growth of its membership.Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHCCNJ/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHCCNJ Click here to learn more about SHCCNJ: https://shccnj.org About the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJThe SHCCNJ is the voice of the more than 119,000 Latino businesses that contribute more than $20 billion to the New Jersey economy. The Chamber’s mission remains to educate, train, advocate for its members in the political landscape and provide procurement opportunities for all its members.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.