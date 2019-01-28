HFI-U Releases The Healthy and Safe Facility Handbook ─ School and College Edition ─ in Spanish

The Healthy and Safe Facility Handbook ─ School and College Edition ─ in both English and Spanish is available as a free download.

We wanted to make this information freely available to the large numbers of Spanish-speaking facility services personnel” — Allen Rathey, HFI-U

MERIDIAN, ID, US, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Facilities Institute University (HFI-U) has released The Healthy and Safe Facility Handbook ─ School and College Edition ─ in both English and Spanish. It is available as a free download on the

www.HealthyFacilityHandbook.com website.

“Since Spanish is the second largest spoken language globally after Mandarin Chinese, with English in third place, we wanted to make this information freely available to the large numbers of Spanish-speaking facility services personnel,” said Allen Rathey, principal of HFI-U. “No signup or information is needed to download the guide. Just visit the site, download the guide(s), read and apply the information.”

HFI-U is grateful for the assistance of William Mattos, of ASEO USA, for making this translation possible, and is indebted to Kaivac for sponsoring the original English edition.

Background On the Guide

The Healthy Facilities Institute (HFI) Healthy and Safe Facility Handbook ─ School and College Edition ─ provides actionable facts and steps to help you develop a system to:

1. Improve and protect the indoor environment at your facility

2. Provide better conditions for students, staff, faculty, and visitors

3. Advance learning outcomes by enhancing safety and health

The audience for this handbook is not technical but general. It is designed to make the complicated simple while still being accurate, thus empowering laypersons to understand, affect, and improve health and safety issues in schools and colleges.

The subject of healthier indoor environments should be well-understood by all, not just experts. This guide will give you holistic information to move your educational facility toward a higher level of health and well-being to the benefit of the learning and teaching process.

Guide Table of Contents

I. Elements of Exposure – Breathing, Drinking, Eating, Touching, Ergonomics, General Safety and Security

II. Healthy Architecture and Design

III. Health Factors

Indoor Air Quality

Chemical Exposure

Water Quality

Sound Levels

Lighting

Cleaning and Disinfecting

Sanitizing and Foodservice

Integrated Pest Management

Ergonomics (musculoskeletal, strains, slips/falls)

IV. Health by Areas

Classrooms

HVAC and Ceilings

Furniture

Restrooms

Floors

Stairs

Drinking Fountains

Cafeteria, Foodservice

Locker Rooms

Security

V. Labs, Science, and STEM

About HFI-U

The primary purpose of Healthy Facilities Institute University (HFI-U) is to teach both Non-credentialed and Credentialed service and support staff employed in schools/colleges, senior care, hospitality, retail, and other fields, how to improve the environment of their facility in a way that makes them more valuable as employees and creates a bottom-line benefit to employers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.