Antiquities expert Bob Dodge to debut Jan. 28 as specialist appraiser on HISTORY Channel’s Pawn Stars

Antiquities appraiser Bob Dodge in Las Vegas for the taping of the 19th season of Pawn Stars. Artemis Gallery image Antiquities appraiser Bob Dodge with an ancient Asian artifact. Artemis Gallery image

Founder and executive director of Colorado auction gallery will appear in three episodes of smash hit's 2019 season

The camera captures the Harrisons as the authentic people they are. I think that’s why the show became an instant hit and rose to become the network’s highest-rated show.” — Bob Dodge, Guest Appraiser, Pawn Stars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, January 28, renowned antiquities expert and auction gallery owner Bob Dodge will debut as a guest appraiser on HISTORY Channel’s smash-hit reality show Pawn Stars Dodge is the founder and executive director of Artemis Gallery in suburban Boulder, Colorado, a boutique auction house with an international clientele and impeccable reputation for selling premier antiquities and ethnographic art. Through his reputation in the antiques trade, he was invited to join the cast of colorful characters at the “ World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop ” in Las Vegas for the taping of three episodes in this, the series’ 19th season.Pawn Stars is centered on the multi-generational Harrison family, who use their sharp-eyed skills to assess what’s real and what’s fake from the endless flow of merchandise that passes through their establishment’s doors. With his impeccable 25-year track record as an appraiser and dealer, Dodge is an ideal new addition to the cast, which currently consists of Rick Harrison, Rick’s son Corey – aka “Big Hoss” – and Corey’s longtime friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell.“Joining Pawn Stars and taping three episodes for the 2019 season has been a fantastic experience,” said Dodge. “The Harrisons are real pros, both as appraisers and negotiators. The camera captures them as the authentic people they are. I think that’s why the show became an instant hit and rose to become the network’s highest-rated show.”Pawn Stars airs on the HISTORY Channel on Monday nights at 10 p.m Eastern / 9 p.m. Central time.# # #



