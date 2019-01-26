Mayoral Candidate and City Commissioner Keith James Endorsed by West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters

West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters Supporting Keith James for Mayor Keith James Keith James for Mayor of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , city commissioner and mayoral candidate of West Palm Beach (WPB) District 4, announced that the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters has officially endorsed his March 2019 Campaign for Mayor of West Palm Beach. This is the first major organizational endorsement in the Mayor’s race and a strong momentum builder for the Keith James campaign.The West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters (IAFF) local 727, is a leading voice for the city’s public safety. Considered one of Florida’s best trained and organized fire departments, the association represents over 230 men and women who make up the department. The West Palm Beach firefighters are one of the most trusted organizations in West Palm Beach."We are proud to support Keith James for West Palm Beach Mayor . For the past 7 years, Keith has proved to be a tireless advocate for improving public safety,” said Jayson French, president of the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters. “His support has been crucial in ensuring that firefighters have the new technology, training and manpower needed to protect our community. As a result, response times are improved and residents are safer. His vision and temperament are what West Palm Beach needs. Keith is the key to a brighter future.”The Association of Firefighters are an important endorsement for any campaign running in West Palm Beach. They bring grassroots support to help knock on doors, contact voters and will be a strong resource in the campaign. They have a proven record of endorsing winning campaigns and their endorsement of Keith James is a testament to Keith’s strong organizational structure and winning foundation.“I am honored to have the endorsement of our firefighters. These men and women put their lives on the line to keep our community safe,” said Keith James, WPB District 4 city commissioner and 2019 mayoral candidate. “Every day I am out in the community speaking with residents, and people want to know that they are safe, they have an opportunity to get a good job, send their kids to great schools and have a strong quality of life. I am going to be a Mayor that listens, who is driven by solutions and is focused on getting results. I am excited to have the firefighters join my team and share my vision of creating a community of opportunity in West Palm Beach.”For more information, please visit and follow Keith James for real-time updates via its website www.keithjamesformayor.com ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/KeithJamesforMayor ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/keithjameswpb ), YouTube ( www.youtube.com/channel/UCef6pBVJ5hnHVQ-LMHRuJ0A ).About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen in boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.###



